New Hampshire Airman receives medal for help saving life during Pelham boating crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire Airman received the Air Force Commendation Medal for her quick actions during a boating crash in July on Long Pond in Pelham. Officials said Senior Airman Amy Granfield was on a boat with family and friends when a jet ski crashed into them.
NH Business: New Hampshire's Aerospace Industry
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Unless you’re a pilot or you work with planes, you may not know about an under-the-radar part of the NH economy. New Hampshire has over 300 businesses in the aerospace business, and the latest numbers show the industry is doing well. On the latest installment...
Oyster farmers raising awareness for growing shellfish industry in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. — It's Oyster Week in New Hampshire and oyster farmers are hoping to shine some light on the industry and get the public involved. Hosted by the New Hampshire Shellfish Initiative, oyster farmers like Conor Walsh with Swell Oyster Company will be attending events all across the state to raise awareness for the growing industry.
Dog missing after crash involving 9 other dogs on New England highway found alive
OGUNQUIT, Maine — All 10 dogs involved ina crash in Maine last week are now accounted for. Nine dogs were found soon after the Wednesday morning crash, including one that died, but the lone missing dog, Whiskey, was not found until Saturday. The officer who found Whiskey said the...
New Hampshire man accused of installing hidden cameras in public Florida restrooms; police say there's at least 55 victims
SANIBEL, Fla. — Police have released new details about the investigation into a New Hampshire man accused of hiding cameras inside a public bathroom in Florida. Police in Sanibel, Florida, said Dana Caruso installed two video recording devices in the family restrooms that captured more than 270 videos. The...
Winning Lucky For Life ticket bought in Auburn
AUBURN, N.H. — A player who won the top prize in Friday night's Lucky for Life drawing bought their ticket in Auburn. The New Hampshire Lottery told News9 that New Hampshire had the top prize winner for the Lucky For Life game on Friday. The player bought the winning...
Another round of showers, thunderstorms on tap Monday for New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a soggy finish to the weekend for many areas, more showers and thunderstorms are likely for New Hampshire on Monday. It will be much cooler Monday, with highs in the low to mid-60s after many spots saw highs in the lower 80s on Sunday. >>...
New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases
FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
Sununu, Sherman poised to battle for governor's office
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is running for a record-tying fourth term in the corner office, but Democratic challenger two-term state Sen. Tom Sherman is standing in his way. Sununu opened his reelection bid with a music video, a Granite State take on the Johnny Cash classic: "I've...
Back to summer conditions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A brief taste of summer is ahead for many in central and southern New Hampshire today. An approaching front will bring some showers and storms to our area this evening, then cooler and more unsettled conditions follow heading into the work week. Clouds will fill in...
Showers, storms wrap up overnight in New Hampshire; more arrive Monday afternoon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One batch of showers, downpours, and thundershowers will move out overnight with another round of rain that could be heavy in some places and scattered storms arriving Monday afternoon. Showers and spot thundershowers wrap up overnight with some low clouds and fog lingering into Monday morning.
Video: A chilly morning turns to sun
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A chilly start to the weekend, but temperatures recover nicely for Saturday afternoon with plenty of sun. It turns warmer and more humid for Sunday with shower and t-storm chances. More unsettled conditions expected next week with a few systems moving through New Hampshire. You will...
Video: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible in New Hampshire
Another system approaches on Monday with more rain and embedded thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours. The pick of the week looks to be Wednesday ahead of a few more showers. Then, breezy and mid fall-like conditions take over for the end of the week. Much cooler with plenty of clouds...
NH lawmakers launch review of Board of Medicine amid hospital malpractice reports
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire lawmakers are taking a closer look at the state's Board of Medicine after a recent Boston Globe report that highlighted alleged malpractice complaints against a retired surgeon at Catholic Medical Center. Some lawmakers said that after the report by the Boston Globe Spotlight team,...
Video: Frost advisory, with cool start to weekend in New Hampshire
After a chilly start Friday, we'll be even colder Saturday morning with patchy frost up north. Gardeners should cover or bring in any sensitive plants if you live anywhere north of the Lakes Region. Back to warmer temperatures in the 70s Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. Tonight...
