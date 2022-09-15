ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrie Discussion Sunday September 18th 7pm : The Jury Decides

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, this episode was originally due to air on Friday. Other changes this week are we have no episode on Monday but it will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm instead, we should then return to normal on Wednesday & Friday.
🎇Emmerdale Sunday 18th September 2022🎇

Good evening Emmerdalians. The second half of Friday's episode 🤞🤞. Liam returns home with Leyla, but things are tense between the two of them. Meanwhile, Noah accepts a position as Marcus's apprentice. Elsewhere, Bernice confronts Rishi over ditching her at lunch. Dark and gloomy here. The lights are on...
Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps

EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller sheds new light on Richard's death ahead of spinoff

Former Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has looked back on playing DI Richard Poole, admitting it's one of the characters he misses the most. The Bridgerton actor starred on the first two seasons of BBC's crime drama and departed at the beginning of season three when Poole was killed off. He briefly returned to the show last year.
Dancing with the Stars eliminates first couple of the season

The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially begun, with a new line-up of celebrities and on a completely new platform. The debut episode of season 31 made history, as it became the first show to be live-streamed on Disney+. Despite the momentous occasion, it was the end...
On The Buses TV Episodes coming to Blu-ray

This shows you a before and after shots with lines down the side to guide you. It would be nice if they could colourise the black and white episodes that were only done that way due to a strike. There are some colourised episodes on YouTube but they didn’t look very good as they were done with AI which still has a lot to learn.
Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?

I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
NCIS finally makes big Mark Harmon change following his exit

It looks like Agent Gibbs is gone for good, and NCIS is acting accordingly. The procedural has changed its opening credits, removing series veteran Mark Harmon from it following his exit last year. The new opening credits for NCIS season 20, which debuted yesterday (September 19) in the US, doesn't...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 20.09.22 - Baby, baby, baby, oh

Frankie is faced with an unexpected offer, Janine is in for a shock, and Alfie has unfinished business in Walford. 2021 - Mick gives Rainie a taste of her own medicine as he tries to protect his family. Rocky defends Sonia’s honour, and Martin gets a huge reality check.
Entertainment
Home and Away launches big Marilyn story with newcomer Heather

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away fans will get their first look at a big new storyline for Marilyn Chambers next week. The fan favourite is about to take centre stage as the long-running soap teases a mystery connection between her and newcomer Heather Fraser.
Vampire Academy star reveals how Vampire Diaries actor influenced character

Vampire Academy's Daniela Nieves has admitted that Vampire Diaries star Marguerite MacIntyre heavily inspired her character Lissa Dragomir. A master multitasker, MacIntyre (who played Sheriff Elizabeth Forbes) also happens to be the showrunner on Vampire Academy, as well as a former staff writer on Legacies and The Originals. "This is...
The Walking Dead star joins Superman and Lois as huge DC villain

Following a teaser at the end of season two, Superman & Lois has found its Bruno Mannheim, with former The Walking Dead star Chad L Coleman being cast in the role. As reported on TV Line, Coleman will play the Intergang crime boss in the third season of The CW's superhero show, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular pair as they return to Smallville.
Hollyoaks reveals drug boss Victor's evil betrayal of Sid

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed drug boss Victor's evil betrayal of Sid. The drug kingpin returned to screens last week, supposedly as a changed man hoping to apologise to Sid Sumer for grooming them into the County Lines drug gang. Victor remains behind bars after Sid and Juliet helped...
The Mandalorian star joins Magic Mike director's thriller show

The Mandalorian star Timothy Olyphant has signed up to join Steven Soderbergh's new HBO TV show Full Circle. Full Circle is a six-episode series that will air on HBO and follows an investigation into a kidnapping gone wrong. The investigation will uncover dark secrets that have been kept hidden for years and connect multiple characters and societies in present-day New York City.
EE - The blast from Sams past

This person was mentioned in the press event but as far as I know we havent been given any more information. All we know is its someone from her time in Spain. Its easy to assume its a previous ex of Sams but it could quite easily be an old friend of hers too.
Home and Away's Rose Delaney breaks police rules after shooting drama

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Rose Delaney takes a major career risk on UK screens next week. Rose breaches police protocol after coming under pressure to support Cash Newman following the recent shooting drama. In upcoming episodes on Channel 5, Cash wakes from his...
Celebrity Big Brother - Shilpa Shetty

Unpopular opinion here but after watching her time in the Big Brother house I have to admit I didn't like her very much at all. Snobby and self important who lasted longer in the house then likely expected solely due to the racist incident (which I do think was a disgusting thing to see on screen.)
