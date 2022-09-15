ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

Comments / 0

Related
suncoastnews.com

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning in New Port Richey. The victim's family has waived their Marsy's law protections and has given PSO permission to release the victim’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case. While walking...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Police Briefs

A 46-year-old Brooksville man faces multiple charges after a drug investigation by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a press release. Four other people also face charges. The Sheriff’s Office said its Vice and Narcotics Unit became aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three arrested for drug trafficking after overdose death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose at their house, Sarasota Police say. Police executed a search warrant Sept. 9 at the home in the 1100 block of 40th Street. The house was a target...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lutz, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lutz, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Mysuncoast.com

Police warn of license plate thieves

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates. This past weekend two men were caught on camera stealing a license plate from a Tesla in the Wheat + Water parking lot. The owner of the car, Carol Burdelik, said she was out to dinner with some friends when two men in a Dodge S.U.V. pulled up alongside the Tesla and went to work.
BRADENTON, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 19

A man walking across U.S. 19 on Saturday night, Sept. 17, was hit and killed by a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The truck was traveling south on U.S. 19 and collided with a pedestrian walking east across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive at about 10:11 p.m.
PORT RICHEY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Police#Violent Crime#Fdle#Csam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
suncoastnews.com

Road repair work on Beachwood Court to begin Sept. 22

BROOKSVILLE -- Contractors working for Hernando County will begin repairing the road for Beachwood Court on Sept. 22. This work is expected to take three days to complete weather permitting. Phase 1 on Sept. 22 will involve milling up and removing the existing asphalt, sweeping and preparing the road surface....
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy