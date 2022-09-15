Read full article on original website
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning in New Port Richey. The victim's family has waived their Marsy's law protections and has given PSO permission to release the victim’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case. While walking...
Police Briefs
A 46-year-old Brooksville man faces multiple charges after a drug investigation by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a press release. Four other people also face charges. The Sheriff’s Office said its Vice and Narcotics Unit became aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling...
Lieutenant With Pinellas Park Fire Department Terminated After Arrest In Human Trafficking Sting
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Lieutenant with the Pinellas Park Fire Department has been terminated after an arrest during a human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County. On September 15, 2022, Pinellas Park city officials were notified of the arrest of a city employee, Brian Streeter.
Three arrested for drug trafficking after overdose death
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose at their house, Sarasota Police say. Police executed a search warrant Sept. 9 at the home in the 1100 block of 40th Street. The house was a target...
Police Seeking St. Petersburg Bank Robbery Suspect
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Just before 2:00 pm on Thursday, a man robbed Hancock Whitney Bank, 100 2nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police say. The suspect was wearing a fedora and light
Tampa student arrested for lighting another classmate’s clothing on fire
A student at an alternative school in Tampa was arrested for allegedly lighting a fellow classmate's clothing on fire.
15-Year-Old Arrested At Blake High School In Tampa With Loaded Gun
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested a 10th-grade student on Wednesday afternoon after he was discovered with a loaded gun on campus. According to police, on Wednesday multiple students were reprimanded by school staff for hanging out in the school stairwell, which is
University Of Tampa Student Shot And Killed Overnight
TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Police detectives have learned that the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa. According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the
Judge denies motion to reinstate State Attorney Andrew Warren following suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis
Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren isn't returning to his post — at least not yet. A federal judge said Monday he would deny Warren's preliminary injunction in a forthcoming written order. It would have temporarily restored the Hillsborough County prosecutor to office. That's after Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Bradenton Police Chief accused of 'possible criminal conduct' exonerated
Chief Melanie Bevan originally faced allegations when an officer filed the June complaint, citing an unlawful search of a home as her reason.
Police warn of license plate thieves
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates. This past weekend two men were caught on camera stealing a license plate from a Tesla in the Wheat + Water parking lot. The owner of the car, Carol Burdelik, said she was out to dinner with some friends when two men in a Dodge S.U.V. pulled up alongside the Tesla and went to work.
Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 19
A man walking across U.S. 19 on Saturday night, Sept. 17, was hit and killed by a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The truck was traveling south on U.S. 19 and collided with a pedestrian walking east across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive at about 10:11 p.m.
Blood-covered man walks into Florida Publix after stabbing 2 people: deputies
A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people at a party, according to Polk County deputies.
St. Pete woman accused of beating child with cord for not wanting to go to church
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday who allegedly beat a child with an electrical cord, according to an arrest document.
Man hits bicyclist, steals car, causes 2nd crash in New Port Richey, troopers say
A pedestrian was struck by a car in New Port Richey on Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
U-Haul repossesses couple's rental believing it was abandoned at Clearwater hotel, dumps all belongings inside
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A St. Louis couple was in the process of moving to Riverview when their U-Haul, carrying all their belongings, disappeared from a Clearwater hotel parking lot. Now they say it turned out U-Haul took it, believing it was abandoned, and dumped all their belongings that were inside.
‘Scared me to my core’: Ford’s Garage in Lakeland target of ‘swatting’
Just before the dinner rush on Monday, Steve Holm’s restaurant in north Lakeland was suddenly and inexplicably surrounded by police officers.
Road repair work on Beachwood Court to begin Sept. 22
BROOKSVILLE -- Contractors working for Hernando County will begin repairing the road for Beachwood Court on Sept. 22. This work is expected to take three days to complete weather permitting. Phase 1 on Sept. 22 will involve milling up and removing the existing asphalt, sweeping and preparing the road surface....
‘We’re losing this battle’: Florida’s attorney general wants fentanyl declared a weapon of mass destruction
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody urged the federal government Wednesday to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction following a meeting at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office with law enforcement from across the state. During a news conference, Moody said the current methods in fighting the...
