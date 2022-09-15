ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Hope on the Go! delivers mobile counseling throughout Arizona

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels announced Sept. 14 Amanda Hope on the Go! mobile counseling units. These two mobile units, one for teens and adults, one for children, offers mental health counseling and other resources to children battling cancer and other medical issues.

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels recognizes mental health services need to be more accessible and the mobile units expand its outreach to areas throughout the state to provide services wherever the children and families are, according to a press release.

“The stress of making one more appointment can be too much for a warrior family, especially after COVID,” counselor Melissa Savage said in the release. “More and more families are coming to us and our waitlist is increasing. Social and emotional learning is more important than ever and that’s why Amanda Hope on the Go! is needed.”

The mobile unit for teens and adults is a Mercedes Sprinter Van, generously donated by Brent and Christina Yates through “Be the Lead,” and is used for support groups, individual/group counseling sessions and “Mother Mentoring” events.

The mobile unit for children was donated by BHHS Legacy and through individual supporters at the Night of Hope Gala the past two years. The inside of the children’s bus has LED lights, a puppet theater, art wall, sensory station and sand tray. It is designed for experiential play therapies, medical play therapy, sand tray therapy, bibliotherapy and creative arts therapies.

Both Amanda Hope on the Go! mobile counseling units are used for events including mindfulness events. For more information about the program, contact Savage at melissa@amandahope.org. Those who are interested in supporting the Amanda Hope on the Go! program can visit www.amandahope.org/donate.

