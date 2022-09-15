ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis County Employees Told To Keep It in Their Pants on County Property

By Monica Obradovic
 4 days ago
Sam Page still has to approve the measure.

A measure recently approved by St. Louis County Council asks county employees to simply keep it in their pants.

Approved Tuesday, a bill introduced by Councilman Tim Fitch bans county employees from engaging in sexual acts while on county property.

The rule may seem a no-brainer, but apparently employees need to be reminded not to have sex at their workplaces after a leaked video in June showed a former St. Louis County employee having sex with a woman in the county administration building. Calvin Harris, former chief of staff for County Executive Sam Page,
resigned shortly after the video surfaced as the person in the video was wearing his name badge and appeared to be him.

Fitch's bill bars county employees, appointees and any elected county official from engaging in "any act of a sexual nature" while present while on county-owned property or in a county-owned vehicle. Violation of the ordinance would result in suspension or discharge of the guilty employees.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports an earlier version of the bill proposed a $1,000 fine or a year in jail for those found in the act. The latest version of the bill only calls for a fine.

The measure awaits final approval from County Executive Sam Page. There's no word yet on whether Page plans to sign the measure.

In an email to the RFT today, Page spokesman Doug Moore said Page will review the amended bill and make a decision in the next few days.

"Everyone agrees that sexual activity in county buildings is wrong and won't be tolerated," Moore wrote. "Dr. Page took immediate action when he found out."

Page didn't publicly address his former aid's sex video until a week after its existence came to light. At a press conference, he called the video "wrong" and told reporters he wasn't aware of the video until state investigators came to interview Harris at the county executive building the day he resigned.

Moore contended that proposed bill "doesn't change anything" since the County Council doesn't regulate county executive appointees.

"Councilman Fitch's sex act bill serves as a salacious topic in a political season," Moore says.

The incident is currently under investigation by the state Highway Patrol. State law restricts nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, and a lawyer for the woman in Harris' video has claimed his client did not consent to the recording or release of the video.

Karen Kintz Kania
4d ago

I can't imagine doing anything at work, except work. If someone has that kind of free time at work, that tells me that person has a job that doesn't need to be filled! I guess that's because I worked in food service. "Lunch rush" had a totally different meaning to me.

4d ago

Disciplinary action? Fired? There’s no place for that at work while being paid tax dollars.

Sherron Duncan
4d ago

it's really sad that a bill has to be passed for this.

