Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smithcountyinsider.com
Mrs. Wynema Shoemake Dickens
Mrs. Wynema Shoemake Dickens, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mrs. Dickens was born November 29, 1935 in Carthage, TN a daughter of the late John Layton Shoemake and Nellie Grey Bush Shoemake. She married Willie Glenn Dickens on October 29, 1955 and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2004. Mrs. Dickens was also preceded in death by Daughter-in-Law; Sherry Lynn Stewart Dickens on October 5, 2010. She retired as a packer at the Ingram Book Company.
smithcountyinsider.com
Mrs. Monte Moss Dawson
Mrs. Monte Moss Dawson, age 86 of Carthage, died Thursday evening, September 15 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She is survived by: 2 sons, Jimmy Dawson and wife Lynn of Cookeville, Jackie Dawson and wife Donna of Riddleton; 5 grandchildren, Rebecca Brown and husband Johnny Ray of Carthage, Matthew Dawson of Nashville, Jesse Dawson of Cookeville, Isabella Smith and husband Brady of Knoxville, Gabriella Dawson of Cookeville; 8 great-grandchildren, Cooper, Parker, Tucker, Tanner, Asher, River, Shepherd, Wilder; sister, Vickie Dillehay and husband Randy of Lafayette; brother, Tommy Moss and wife Jeanette of Riddleton.
Comments / 0