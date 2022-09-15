Mrs. Wynema Shoemake Dickens, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mrs. Dickens was born November 29, 1935 in Carthage, TN a daughter of the late John Layton Shoemake and Nellie Grey Bush Shoemake. She married Willie Glenn Dickens on October 29, 1955 and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2004. Mrs. Dickens was also preceded in death by Daughter-in-Law; Sherry Lynn Stewart Dickens on October 5, 2010. She retired as a packer at the Ingram Book Company.

MOUNT JULIET, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO