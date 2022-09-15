Read full article on original website
Related
No US trade deal on the horizon, admits Truss as she flies in for Biden meeting
PM admits talks are not even taking place and plays down hopes from Brexiters that they could start ‘in the short to medium term’
Britain’s Truss doesn’t expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years. Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow's occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donald Trump makes overt reference to QAnon conspiracy group
Music that sounded like a QAnon song was played during Donald Trump’s speech at a rally in Ohio. CNN’s Sara Sidner reports the details and other instances that show potential links between Donald Trump and QAnon propaganda.
Hong Kong journalist charged days before leaving for Oxford fellowship
The head of Hong Kong’s journalist union was charged with obstructing police on Monday, 10 days before he was set to leave the city and begin an overseas fellowship at Oxford University. Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), was arrested on 7 September over a...
Hong Kong to further relax covid restrictions 'soon': city leader
Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said he will soon make a decision on further relaxing coronavirus restrictions, as residents and businesses decry quarantine rules that have kept the finance hub cut off for more than two years. Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China's strict zero-Covid rules throughout the pandemic, battering the economy and deepening the city's brain drain as rival business hubs reopen.
EU wastes 153m tonnes of food a year – much more than it imports, says report
Bloc must halve its food waste by 2030 to tackle climate crisis and improve food security, say campaigners
RELATED PEOPLE
Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'
The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory. Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves -- some containing multiple bodies.
Comments / 0