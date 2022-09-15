ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Towson host the African American Cultural Fest over weekend

TOWSON, Md. — More great weather was with us for quite the eventful weekend here in Maryland. One event, the African American Cultural Fest, happened in Towson with 11 News' anchor Theo Hayes as MC for the event. Joining us is Kendrick Tilghman, with more.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live brings music, food and vendors to War Memorial Plaza this weekend

BALTIMORE -- If you love live music and good food, check out the Charm City Live festival this weekend in Baltimore. "The Mayor decided this year that he wanted to have something free for all of the city's residents in the fall," said committee co-chair Linzy Jackson. "So this is our fall festival this year." Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks. You'll see performances from local and national artists. The musical lineup includes: Joe, Kelly Price, Stokely, Jon B, The Bonfyre, and Rebecca Black. Several city agencies will be at Charm City Live with information about job openings. Parking garages will be open, but you're encouraged to take public transportation. Expect road closures around the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
proptalk.com

Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals

Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Celebrates His ‘Grandfather’s Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS

Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

wypr.org

Mayor Brandon Scott on E.coli, water, squeegee kids, State Center

Today, we begin the hour with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, Tom's monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, about key issues facing the city. Today's topics include: lessons learned during the E. coli contamination incident and the DPW response; the Squeegee Collaborative Community Conversation; and Gov. Hogan's proposal to hand over the State Center complex to Baltimore City.
BALTIMORE, MD
