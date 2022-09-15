Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wbaltv.com
Towson host the African American Cultural Fest over weekend
TOWSON, Md. — More great weather was with us for quite the eventful weekend here in Maryland. One event, the African American Cultural Fest, happened in Towson with 11 News' anchor Theo Hayes as MC for the event. Joining us is Kendrick Tilghman, with more.
Wbaltv.com
Dan Cox calls on Baltimore City schools to remove Wes Moore's book from reading list
Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox stopped Monday afternoon in Baltimore to call on the school district to remove Wes Moore's book from the district's required reading list. Moore is the Democratic gubernatorial nominee. The New York Times bestseller, "The Other Wes Moore," focuses on the lives of two men...
Charm City Live brings music, food and vendors to War Memorial Plaza this weekend
BALTIMORE -- If you love live music and good food, check out the Charm City Live festival this weekend in Baltimore. "The Mayor decided this year that he wanted to have something free for all of the city's residents in the fall," said committee co-chair Linzy Jackson. "So this is our fall festival this year." Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks. You'll see performances from local and national artists. The musical lineup includes: Joe, Kelly Price, Stokely, Jon B, The Bonfyre, and Rebecca Black. Several city agencies will be at Charm City Live with information about job openings. Parking garages will be open, but you're encouraged to take public transportation. Expect road closures around the area.
Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland
A statue honoring trailblazing abolitionist Harriet Tubman has risen in Maryland. The post Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
fox5dc.com
Family says Juneeteenth Foundation withheld $10,000 scholarship from winner
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - It's a waiting game for one Prince George's County woman. Janaan-Arie Akinmurele was promised a $10,000 scholarship over the summer that she hasn't seen yet. In May, she submitted an application for the Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship, awarded by the Juneteenth Foundation in D.C. A month...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore resident Emmett Stanton is the reigning champion on ‘Jeopardy!’
Baltimore has a new TV celebrity. Emmett J. Stanton, a freelance writer, photographer, and train buff, is the current champion of “Jeopardy!,” defeating five-time winner Luigi de Guzman on the show that aired Friday. After dominating the first round, Stanton fell to second place behind de Guzman going...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mike Rowe Celebrates His ‘Grandfather’s Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS
Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’
Frances Tiafoe sat quietly behind a makeshift podium situated just a few steps away from the courts on which he once practiced hour after hour as he honed his tennis skills. The post In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MARC suspends some train service between Baltimore and D.C. for two weeks
Passengers who rely on MARC train service between Baltimore and Washington D.C. will have to make some changes to their morning commute.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Local Oyster opens in Locust Point, Taste of Towson & Dining Out for Life return, and more.
From tons of new opening announcements to tiki drinks, fundraisers, and outdoor festivals, this week the Baltimore culinary scene promises to be fun and full of energy. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:. Openings & announcements. The Local Oyster’s new Locust Point outpost is finally open. The...
Baltimore Safe Streets administration changing hands beginning this fall
Mayor Scott announced, starting next month Safe Streets, the city's leading violence intervention program will begin shifting administration of its 10 locations to two local organizations.
themunchonline.com
2429 Christian St
2429 Christian St - 2 Bedroom + Den! - Great two bedroom townhome, just two blocks from Gwynns Falls Park! Recently renovated with an updated kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room and a den. This home is perfect for a small family, come check it out.
wypr.org
Mayor Brandon Scott on E.coli, water, squeegee kids, State Center
Today, we begin the hour with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, Tom's monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, about key issues facing the city. Today's topics include: lessons learned during the E. coli contamination incident and the DPW response; the Squeegee Collaborative Community Conversation; and Gov. Hogan's proposal to hand over the State Center complex to Baltimore City.
themunchonline.com
151 Denison St Unit 1
Cozy One Bedroom Rental - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Features hardwood floors, freshly paint throughout, glorious kitchen backsplash and spacious living room. End unit with access to a large yard. Rent includes water and on site private washer and dryer. TEXT your name, email and "Denison" to tour and...
themunchonline.com
811 Regis Court
Centrally Located 3-Bedroom Halethorpe Home with Outdoor Space - Comfortable 3-bedroom Halethorpe townhome boasts plenty of natural light throughout. Main level features kitchen with ample counter space and washer/dryer. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and bathroom with custom tile shower. Outdoor highlights include deck and yard space, great for entertaining. Close proximity to downtown Baltimore, as well as easy access to I-95, 895, and 695, make this an excellent option for commuters, as well as those looking to get a taste of the city, while still being located in the county.
CBS News
US public schools get a D+ for poor conditions, and experts say problems are getting worse. Here's what kids are facing
(CNN) -- When it gets too hot in Denver and Baltimore classrooms, students are sent home because their schools don't have air conditioning. In Massachusetts, checking for rusty water leaking from a ceiling has become a "morning ritual." In California, a school's cockroach infestation has gotten so bad that some...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has a dog named 'Zeke' looking for a forever home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Zeke" who they hope to find a new family.
