KSNB Local4
UNK track, cross country bring Bonsall family closer together
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Brady Bonsall and his wife Sherri aren’t the kind of parents who force their kids to follow in their footsteps. They were both standout runners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the couple met as members of the cross country and track teams, but they never pushed their kids to participate in a specific sport.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska educators stride to improve early childhood education
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Educators gathered at Younes Conference Center to discuss how they can become better caregivers. The Thriving Children, Families, and Communities Conference was once again in person, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions forced them to hold the conference virtually. The state-wide meeting featured early education leaders discussing how they can improve “quality” early childhood education; with one their focuses being inclusion.
KSNB Local4
York football drops a close one to Scottsbluff
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York football played host to Scottsbluff Friday night. The Dukes went toe-to-toe with the Bearcats, but lost by a field goal 20-17. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Heartland Lutheran football falls to Parkview Christian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland Lutheran traveled to Lincoln for a match-up against Parkview Christian Friday. The Red Hornets get on the board but it was all the Patriots, they won 61-6. Watch the embedded video for highlights from the first quarter.
KSNB Local4
Summer hands over the baton...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There is not going to be much seasonal overlap this week. The remaining day’s of summer will be hot, but by the time autumn arrives this Thursday, you will feel the change. Grand Island and Lincoln each set new high temperature records today and the heat returns tomorrow to comparable levels.
KSNB Local4
Cozad football rolls over Lexington
COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a quick bus ride down for Lexington to take on Cozad Friday night. The Haymakers make it rain, winning 40-7 against the Minutemen. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Harvest safety and other tips from Adams County Extension Office
The Webster county law center, which serves both a jail and a sheriff's office, was built in the late 1880s. County officials are looking to replace the old building. A new rash of thefts involved trailers carrying meat hits Grand Island. Hastings 150th Celebration. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:31...
KSNB Local4
Top 5 Plays showcase action thrilling week of sports
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back! Find out who made the list in this weeks edition. 5. Hastings College football’s John Zamora helps secure the Broncos 21-17 win over Concordia to improve to 3-1. 4. Hastings College volleyball’s Marlee Taylor, a big contributor in the Broncos...
KSNB Local4
Webster county officials making a push for a new jail
Ron Seymour with the Adams County Extension office talks safety tips during harvest season, and fall lawn care tips. A new rash of thefts involved trailers carrying meat hits Grand Island. Hastings 150th Celebration. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT. Local4 News at Five Sunday. Special Olympics: World’s...
KSNB Local4
Hastings celebrates 150th anniversary and unveils a new attraction
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Historical artifacts on display for those in attendance during the anniversary event at Hastings Museum. They also saw how Hastings grew from a railroad town to the city its become. “There has been so much history here,” said Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson, Director of Hastings Museum. “Little things...
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball blemish UCO perfect season
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior middle Bailee Sterling had a career-high 20 kills and redshirt sophomore libero Jensen Rowse had 28 digs to help No. 8 Nebraska Kearney hand Central Oklahoma its first loss of the year (-19, 22-25, -17, -23) Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center.
KSNB Local4
Group in Kearney walks to end Alzheimer’s
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney played host to the second of three Walk End Alzheimer’s. Walkers came out bright and early on Saturday to for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Participants took part in a garden ceremony before pounding the pavement. People picked up flower pinwheels as a way of honoring all the individuals affected by the disease.
KSNB Local4
Violent video games can lead to violent behavior
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The type of video games kids play can impact who they become. Multiple studies have shown violent games can impact children by making them immune or numb to violence. “Kids that are playing these first-person-shooter online things, they’re interacting with real people and I think that’s...
KSNB Local4
Shelton football finishes the job against Paxton
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Paxton and Shelton were back on the field for part two of their game Friday. A rain delay caused the game to be postponed until Friday afternoon, leaving the score 19-8 Shelton. The Bulldogs tripled Thursday’s score, winning 57-25 against the Tigers. Watch the embedded...
KSNB Local4
New rash of meat trailer thefts hits Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after trailers carrying hundred of thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen over the weekend. According to Capt. Jim Duering the incidents all happening at the Cold Storage Facility near McCain Foods, in the 200 block of Roberts Street.
KSNB Local4
Loomis teen stands against bullying as she competes in pageants
LOOMIS, Neb. (KSNB) - Jasmine Ellsworth went into her sixth grade school year, only to face bullies. Instead of letting the adversity keep her down, she started to help others. Jasmine, now a sophomore at Loomis High School, gave kids in her same position a way to talk about what...
KSNB Local4
High temperatures could into record territory soon, but major changes are right around the corner
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There are many areas dealing with low-lying clouds and fog this morning. It will gradually burn off and clear up through the morning. After it clears out, there should be a lot more sunshine this afternoon. The low clouds and fog may initially hold back temperatures, but it’ll get fairly hot later today. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s up north to the upper 90s in the south. Winds will eventually turn more southerly and might get a bit breezy at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 25 mph. Look for mainly clear skies tonight and I don’t expect fog to redevelop. We’ll see lows from the mid 50s west to the lower 70s east. Without fog to hold back temperatures tomorrow morning, we’ll see temperatures soar to even hotter conditions on Tuesday. This will all be just ahead of a cold front that begins to move south into the area during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80s northwest to near 100° in parts of the south and east. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy of being broken for many locations in the Local4 viewing area. In the Tri-Cities, the current record highs for Tuesday are 95° in Grand Island, 96° in Hastings, and 95° in Kearney. The current forecast is aimed for a tied or broken record in all three locations. After the hot day, the cold front will continue to push through the rest of the area Tuesday night. Low temperatures by Wednesday morning will be down into the 50s northwest and 60s southeast. There will be an increase in clouds later in the night with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football 3-1 after comeback win over Concordia
SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) - It was a wild day for the Hastings College football team seeing missed opportunities create a hole for the Broncos only to see the defense step up time and time again as Hastings erased a 15 points second half deficit to defeat the Bulldogs 21-17 on Saturday afternoon.
KSNB Local4
Troopers locate 20 LBs of cocaine on I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80...
KSNB Local4
Record breaking heat ahead before temperatures fall just in time for Autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you were looking to get some Vitamin D this morning, you were out of luck as we had cloudy skies around to start the day. The clouds eventually burned off by mid afternoon giving way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the low 80s north to the mid 90s southeast. Winds this afternoon have been generally out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph for most of us. The only exception was far southeast areas where you had southerly flow in place which gave you much warmer temperatures this afternoon. As we head into the evening and overnight you can expect mainly clear skies with easterly flow and temperatures falling into the mid 50s north to mid 60s south. Once again with very moist air at the surface, clear skies and generally light winds, we will see lots of low clouds along with patchy fog tomorrow morning.
