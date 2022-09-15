ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverdale, WA

The owners of the iconic Manette TV sign have reported it stolen; police are investigating

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
MANETTE ― The yellow letters of the iconic Manette TV sign, which stood above East 11th Street for more than 65 years, have been in a storage lot in Silverdale awaiting a revival.

But when its owners called to stop by and take some measurements earlier this month, they were told the sign was gone.

The man who took it is no stranger to the neighborhood. Stewart Wilson, owner of the building across Pitt Avenue from where the sign once stood, admitted he took the sign and its letters from Hanson Sign Company of Silverdale. But Wilson, a longtime antique dealer, said it had been "abandoned" there and wants to help see to it it is restored and displayed as soon as possible.

"That sign belongs to the community," he told the Kitsap Sun.

The sign's owners, who came to it through the purchase of the Manette TV building, have reported it stolen to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

"We want our property back," said Earl Bowers, co-owner of the Manette TV building and longtime purveyor of Paul's Flowers .

The Kitsap Sun requested a copy of the Sheriff's Office's investigation but, as the inquiry is still in progress, was denied any files related to the incident.

Wilson said he went to Hanson Sign Company about a year ago and found the sign on the property, languishing. He said Hanson Sign Company owners, who had been storing it for free, wanted it to go. So he returned there this summer and took it.

Nancy Berg, a Hanson employee, noted that they required Wilson to sign a form showing he'd taken it. The company thought he had permission.

Wilson denied that he told them he had permission but he did present to them his plans to restore it.

Wilson said he sent the sign's letters to Sacramento, California, where he's developing an estimate for the neon bulbs he'd like to be installed. He declined to give the name of the shop where the work is being done.

The sign dates back to 1953, when Vernon and Thelma Higbee desired some advertising flash above their television and appliance store. In 1991, Steve Davies, a longtime employee, bought the business and ran it until 2011.

But the building was dormant until Tanya Spoon, owner of the Manette Clinic, purchased it from Davies for $500,000, with plans for $1 million in renovations. She took the sign off of the damaged roof in August 2020 , placing it in storage with Hanson with the hopes the community could raise $60,000 to cover its restoration. But the pandemic, coupled with a booming caseload, resulted in Spoon canceling those plans and starting another clinic in Poulsbo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QP0U5_0hx3hvo100

Spoon sold the building in 2021 for $525,000 to Bowers and Mike Young, who runs half of the building as the Manette Antique Mall. Included in the sale was the sign. The pair remodeled the 102-year-old building, including installing a new roof, and have plans to restore the sign and display it on their property.

Stewart said he doesn't plan to give the sign up but would work with Bowers and Young to get it reinstalled on their building. He was adamant it should be placed on the roof and said he wouldn't charge them for labor.

"And, if they would let me put it on my building, I’ll pay for the whole thing," he vowed. "There’s no money here for me, I’m just tired of this (restoration) not happening."

Bowers said he and Young want the sign returned, and they hope that the sheriff's investigation can make that happen.

"It's in the sheriff's hands at this point," Bowers said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: The owners of the iconic Manette TV sign have reported it stolen; police are investigating

