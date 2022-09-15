Read full article on original website
Daniel Knight arrested after Worcester man sees stranger in stolen car
The morning after reporting to Worcester police that his car and other personal items were stolen while he was Crompton Park, a man saw his car on Sigel Street with a stranger inside, according to a statement from the Worcester Police Department. The police responded to his sighting at 8:30...
Mattapan man found guilty of raping woman while working as Lyft driver
Editor’s note: This article contains a description of an alleged sexual assault. A 26-year-old Mattapan man was found guilty Wednesday of a July 2019 rape of a female passenger he picked up while working as a Lyft driver in Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. After...
67-year-old punches younger man on Orange Line over loud music, police say
MBTA Transit Police have issued two assault charges to two Boston men, late Thursday afternoon, after the men reportedly got into a fight on an Orange Line train over loud music being played. Witnesses told transit police on Thursday that the incident started when a 34-year-old Boston man, while traveling...
8-year fugitive suspect in Boston shooting arrested in Chicago, police say
After evading authorities for eight years, an Ethiopian man was arrested after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois in connection with a 2014 Roxbury shooting, police said. Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, arrested Diriye...
Police respond to 2nd bomb threat in 2 weeks at Northeastern University
For the second time in two weeks, a bomb threat was reported at Northeastern University, the Boston police department told WHDH. Thursday night at 10:40 p.m., the Northeastern police department alerted students to shelter in place as police activity was reported near Curry Student Center. Students were also advised to avoid the area and that emergency personnel was responding.
‘Sassy’ seal waddles to Beverly police at 2:30 a.m. ‘for some help,’ police say
A “sassy” seal decided to stroll out the water and pay a Massachusetts police department a visit early Friday morning. The Beverly Police Department said officers were greeted by “Shoebert” the seal at 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Shoebert chose to waddle out of the water during the wee-hours of the morning and managed to find his way to the Beverly Police Station parking lot “for some help,” officials stated.
Mom of 12-year-old Fitchburg girl who died in DCF custody seeks answers
The death of a 12-year-old Fitchburg girl in state custody has left her family with questions. Twelve-year-old Syeisha Nicolas died on Sept. 2, the day after a hospital stay due to a seizure she had while in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. Her mother, Taisha Deris,...
Northeastern University bomb threat was fake, officials say
The bomb threat that was called at Northeastern University’s Curry Student Center on Thursday night was ‘fraudulent,’ university officials said. “On Thursday night, shortly before 11:00 pm ET, an unidentified person called in a threat alleging that there were explosive devices in the Curry Student Center on Northeastern’s Boston campus,” according to an email university officials shared with MassLive. “NUPD responded immediately in coordination with additional law enforcement agencies. Curry was evacuated and a thorough sweep of the building was conducted by police and canine units. We have now determined that the threat was fraudulent and there was never a danger to anyone on campus.”
2 killed in crash while traveling the wrong way on I-91, report says
The Connecticut State Police have identified two Massachusetts 25-year-olds who were killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. The collision was reported Friday a little before 12:40 a.m, state police told the news outlet. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
Brockton police officer fatally shoots puppy in the head, claiming self-defense
The Brockton Police Department has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting last week in which an officer fatally shot a 1-year-old puppy in the head in what the department claims was an act of self-defense. The Brockton Police Department said the officer, who was not identified, was responding to...
Motorcyclist Megan Bower dies after collision with pickup in Winchendon, police say
A 28-year-old woman driving a motorcycle collided with a Toyota Tundra in Winchendon and she later died from her injuries, police said on Friday. Megan Anne Bower of Gardner was transported to Heywood Hospital and then taken by life flight to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester where authorities said she died of her injuries.
A Cambridge man might face charges over 1982 Chicago Tylenol deaths
A Massachusetts man long suspected in the 1982 Chicago Tylenol poisonings is the focus of a renewed push in the investigation by Illinois authorities, who hope to bring charges as the 40th anniversary of the slayings approaches, according to the Chicago Tribune. James W. Lewis, a former Chicago resident now...
Boston climate protesters in custody after attempt to block I-93, police say
With advocates for action on climate change taking steps to block traffic during Boston’s Wednesday morning commute, police said they took protesters into custody across the city, including a small group attempting to walk onto Interstate-93 just after daybreak. Five protesters were detained on the ramp from Leverett Circle,...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Fall River Thursday
A $1 million prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. The winning ticket was purchased at Supreme Mart in Fall River. It was from the game “50X The Money.”. Overall, there were more than 490 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or...
Where does Western Mass. begin? This reporter is on a quest to find out
Where does Western Massachusetts begin? Is it in Worcester? At the entrance to Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties? Past the Connecticut River?. Or is it on Cape Cod? One Boston man suggested as much when asked by WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer. Seeking answers on where the Western Mass. region...
‘Hit my lawyer,’ Antonio Brown tells Vodkyte after failing to show for Worcester performance
Antonio Brown did make it to Massachusetts, after all, just not to the nightclub in Worcester he was scheduled to perform at. Vodkyte CEO Evan Abbott told MassLive the former NFL star touched down in Boston around 1:40 a.m. Friday, roughly an hour after his scheduled performance at the Whiskey on Water nightclub in Worcester.
Dominick Pangallo plans Salem mayoral run in potential special election
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll’s chief of staff, Dominick Pangallo, plans to run for mayor of the city if a special election is called to replace Driscoll should she become the state’s next lieutenant governor, he announced on social media Thursday evening. “We need to ensure that our next...
Worcester ‘The Voice’ contestant Cara Brindisi to perform in Leominster Saturday
Before watching to see if Worcester musician Cara Brindisi can turn a judges’ chair on ‘The Voice,’ Central Massachusetts residents can see her perform Saturday at the Johnny Appleseed Arts and Cultural Festival in Leominster. Brindisi will be performing a special tribute to Make-A-Wish Families from 10...
Boston COVID cases on slight uptick: Here’s what officials recommend you do
Cases of COVID-19 in Boston increased 7% over the past week and 24% over the past two weeks as city health officials warn the virus is still spreading through communities, according to data publicized Friday afternoon. Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said the upticks in COVID-19...
