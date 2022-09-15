ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

MassLive.com

Police respond to 2nd bomb threat in 2 weeks at Northeastern University

For the second time in two weeks, a bomb threat was reported at Northeastern University, the Boston police department told WHDH. Thursday night at 10:40 p.m., the Northeastern police department alerted students to shelter in place as police activity was reported near Curry Student Center. Students were also advised to avoid the area and that emergency personnel was responding.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘Sassy’ seal waddles to Beverly police at 2:30 a.m. ‘for some help,’ police say

A “sassy” seal decided to stroll out the water and pay a Massachusetts police department a visit early Friday morning. The Beverly Police Department said officers were greeted by “Shoebert” the seal at 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Shoebert chose to waddle out of the water during the wee-hours of the morning and managed to find his way to the Beverly Police Station parking lot “for some help,” officials stated.
BEVERLY, MA
MassLive.com

Northeastern University bomb threat was fake, officials say

The bomb threat that was called at Northeastern University’s Curry Student Center on Thursday night was ‘fraudulent,’ university officials said. “On Thursday night, shortly before 11:00 pm ET, an unidentified person called in a threat alleging that there were explosive devices in the Curry Student Center on Northeastern’s Boston campus,” according to an email university officials shared with MassLive. “NUPD responded immediately in coordination with additional law enforcement agencies. Curry was evacuated and a thorough sweep of the building was conducted by police and canine units. We have now determined that the threat was fraudulent and there was never a danger to anyone on campus.”
BOSTON, MA
