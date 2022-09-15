Read full article on original website
This Week in Shelby County Football :Week 5
Last week Shelby County Varsity Football teams went a combined 3-1. The Center Roughriders took a 65-44 road win over the Daingerfield Tigers. The ‘Riders are now 3-1 for the season and they will begin District 8 4A-2 play with Canton High School. The game will be Center’s 2022 Homecoming on Friday September 23, 2022. Kickoff at Roughriders Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. The Canton Eagles are 2-2. They beat visiting Mabank on Friday by a 35-7 score.
Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Public Notice of Regular Meeting, Sept. 20 Agenda
September 19, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held September 20, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which...
Timpson 2022 Homecoming Court Duchesses, Sweethearts
September 19, 2022 - Timpson High School announces the 2022 Homecoming Court! The pregame ceremonies will begin at 6:30pm, Friday evening, September 23 at John Herbert Eakin Stadium. The Timpson Bears take on Grapeland Sandies at 7:00pm. Class Duchesses and Queen Candidates. Freshman, Avery Cooper; Sophomore, Bailee Ford; Junior, Cale...
Shelbyville MS, JV Volleyball Games This Week
September 19, 2022 - Today, the Shelbyville Middle School volleyball players will compete against each other in the Competition Gym first game starting at 4:30pm. The Junior Varsity volleyball team will be traveling to Burkeville on Saturday, September 24 for a game at 10am. The Middle School volleyball team will...
CR 4123 Under Construction Project
September 19, 2022 - County Road 4123 located off FM 415 in Shelby County is slated to be under construction for the foreseeable future. Tom Bellmyer, Commissioner Precinct 4, has announced a portion of the roadway will be closed for bridge replacement for an estimated three months. The bridge is located 1,827 feet from FM 415 at Bear Creek (Bear Bayou) near John Childs chicken farm.
"Hitch Hiking Preachers" by Doug Fincher
September 19, 2022 - When returning on a hitch-hiking trip to Texas A & M College (1950), a motorist dropped me off in Nacogdoches at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 21. “Thumbing a ride” was pretty easy back then and in a few moments' two elderly ladies in a new Buick stopped to give me a ride. When I rushed to the car and tried to open the back door, one of the ladies let her window down a few inches and said, “You’re not going to hurt us, are you?”
Hochheim Prairie Farm Mutual Branch 110 Donates to Local Organizations
September 19, 2022 - The members of Hochheim Prairie Farm Mutual Branch 110 vote to donate their annual dues back to the local community every year. Anyone who purchases a property policy automatically becomes a Hochheim member and has the opportunity to participate in their local branch. Members are assigned to a local branch according to their zip code. This year we were pleased to be able to donate to all of Shelby County’s Volunteer Fire Departments. We also donated to the Shelby County Cancer Fund and to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office. It is our pleasure, as Branch members, to be able to support what these organizations stand for and what they do for our community.
Outreach Ministries Receives John R. Harris Grant; Expresses Gratitude
September 19, 2022 - Shelby County Outreach Ministries (SCOM) was the recipient of the John R. Harris Grant this year. SCOM is honored and blessed to receive these grant funds. This grant will be used to help feed the hungry and assist the needy in Shelby County. Outreach Ministries is...
Dragons Flatten Jaguars in 61-0 Homecoming Football Win
The Shelbyville Dragons varsity football team improved their season record to 3-1 with a lopsided 61-0 win over the KIPP Generations Collegiate Jaguars. KIPP (1-3) is a public charter high school from the Houston area. The Dragons scored early and often and they scored all 61 of their points in...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Sept. 15
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Nelda Kay Oliver Shillings
Nelda Kay Oliver Shillings, 86, of Center, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2022, in Center, Texas. She was born on July 23, 1936, in Tenaha, Texas, to the late J.W. Oliver and Elva Forsythe Oliver. A graveside service will be held at a later time. Nelda is survived by:
Bradley Edward Allen
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Timpson, Texas. Bradley was raised his whole life in Timpson. He graduated from Timpson High School in 1975. Bradley enjoyed playing football in High School and went on to play for a short time in college before being injured. Bradley was a retired Shelby County Commissioner, where he served for several years. He was an avid Astros fan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bradley was known as being very funny and charismatic. His personality was uplifting to everyone who met him. Bradley’s most precious treasure in this world were his grandchildren. He loved them with all that he had. Bradley was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Timpson. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.
