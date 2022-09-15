Read full article on original website
Worcester ‘The Voice’ contestant Cara Brindisi to perform in Leominster Saturday
Before watching to see if Worcester musician Cara Brindisi can turn a judges’ chair on ‘The Voice,’ Central Massachusetts residents can see her perform Saturday at the Johnny Appleseed Arts and Cultural Festival in Leominster. Brindisi will be performing a special tribute to Make-A-Wish Families from 10...
Davis Mega Maze in Sterling is in the top 5 best corn mazes in the country
One Massachusetts corn maze has been named one of the best in the country. Davis Mega Maze in Sterling was originally in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best best corn mazes in the country. On Friday, it was revealed to win a spot in the five of 10Best’s best corn mazes in the country.
Where does Western Mass. begin? This reporter is on a quest to find out
Where does Western Massachusetts begin? Is it in Worcester? At the entrance to Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties? Past the Connecticut River?. Or is it on Cape Cod? One Boston man suggested as much when asked by WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer. Seeking answers on where the Western Mass. region...
Starbucks, Hot Table finally OK’d to open at Mass. Turnpike exit in Westfield
WESTFIELD — After a year and a half of preparation, the Starbucks and Hot Table at 9 Southampton Road were granted a temporary certificate of occupancy and given the OK to open as early as Sept. 23, following some final scrutiny on the plans over the past week from Building Inspector Carissa Lissee and the Planning Board.
Springfield gets $3 million grant to restore Walker Grandstand in Forest Park, build horticultural center
SPRINGFIELD - Ralph Damico politely applauded when Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced the city received a $3 million federal grant to restore Walker Memorial Grandstand and the baseball diamond at Forest Park. But when they spoke of how the grant is the first step...
Westfield football wears down Pittsfield, 40-6
WESTFIELD – Eerily similar to their season-opening game against Amherst, the Westfield High School football team found itself on the wrong side in time of possession early on against an opponent. But much like in that first game, Westfield found its footing and experienced another offensive outburst as the...
Playwright, musicians with WSU ties can uplift community (Letters)
In recent days, Chris and I have attended wonderful entertainment put on by Westfield State University faculty, students, and alumni which I wanted to bring to the attention of our entire community. Last weekend we went to Shakespeare & Company near Lenox to see a reading of the play “For...
Annie’s Clark Brunch re-opens, now run by Clark University dining services
After closing in late June, Annie’s Clark Brunch in Worcester has reopened its doors and is serving customers once again. The restaurant reopened on Sept. 12, according to a blog from Clark University.
Rising costs halt plan for 312 apartments on Worcester’s Main St.
A developer that had planned to renovate a downtown Worcester building into 312 apartments has put its plans on hold and may sell the property due to the rising cost of construction. Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the City Council on Tuesday that the SilverBrick Group halted the project...
Coating on pavement at John H. Thomas Memorial Swimming Pool intended to dampen heat islands
SPRINGFIELD — The John H. Thomas Memorial pool sat drained and empty for the season and the area trees had not yet turned their autumn colors when a group of officials from the city and the Department of Conservation and Recreation visited the facility Thursday with next year’s summer heat on their minds.
Western Massachusetts’ resilient Puerto Rican community is thinking of its island (Editorial)
The streets of downtown Springfield were filled with music, food celebration and happiness Sunday, as the Puerto Rican Parade came roaring back after a two-year, pandemic-related live absence. The parade drew its largest gathering on record, with over 5,000 registrants marching from the city’s North End down the Main Street....
Motorcyclist Megan Bower dies after collision with pickup in Winchendon, police say
A 28-year-old woman driving a motorcycle collided with a Toyota Tundra in Winchendon and she later died from her injuries, police said on Friday. Megan Anne Bower of Gardner was transported to Heywood Hospital and then taken by life flight to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester where authorities said she died of her injuries.
After brutal summer, Red Fire Farm turns to GoFundMe to survive
Owners of the Red Fire Farm have started a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to keep the farm going after a challenging summer. The goal is to raise $200,000 in the next 30 days to keep the farm in operation after the owners say financial challenges are forcing the business to ask for the public’s support, according to Sarah and Ryan Voiland, the farm’s owners. Some challenges from the past year include the rising cost of labor, higher prices for shipping and production costs, and the months-long drought this summer that damaged crops.
Local businesses given new space for ‘soft landing’ into being Big E vendors
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Big E is in full swing for 2022, and for the first time smaller local businesses are being given the opportunity to test the waters of being Big E vendors with the new “Front Porch” section of the fair. The Front Porch is...
Daniel Knight arrested after Worcester man sees stranger in stolen car
The morning after reporting to Worcester police that his car and other personal items were stolen while he was Crompton Park, a man saw his car on Sigel Street with a stranger inside, according to a statement from the Worcester Police Department. The police responded to his sighting at 8:30...
Bryant Lopes, late interception leads No. 9 Longmeadow football past No. 4 West Springfield (photos)
LONGMEADOW — No. 9 Longmeadow did not play its best game on Friday night against No. 4 West Springfield.
Springfield DPW announces roadwork plans for week of Sept. 26
SPRINGFIELD - The Department of Public Works announced its roadwork schedule for the next week. Drivers may experience delays and are advised to consider alternative routes. Gifford Street from East Allen Ridge Road to Treetop Street for utility work;. Rifle Street from Central Street to Chester Street for utility work;
The Big E 2022 Cheap Eats Guide: Food and drinks $5 and under that are still delicious
Looking to try one of the many milkshakes, waffles, hamburgers, hot dogs amongst other food and drinks offered at The Big E without draining your bank account? This guide will help fair-goers uncover some of the cheapest tasty treats the West Springfield fairground has to offer. All the food and...
Holyoke public defender says ShotSpotter technology may amount to ‘useless noise’ (Viewpoint)
There has been a nationwide discussion about the legal system, policing and how we can all do better to ensure that our communities are safe. That is why the rhetoric around bringing ShotSpotter to Holyoke is so disappointing. This gunshot detection service, framed as a useful “tool” by law enforcement,...
Video shows arrest of man neighbor said shot gun near W. Springfield schools
A man was arrested in connection with a reported shooting that occurred in a residential West Springfield neighborhood in the proximity of West Springfield High School, West Springfield Middle School and Fausey Elementary School, early Thursday morning. West Springfield officials delayed school for two hours Thursday morning due to what...
