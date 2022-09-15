Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knox Pages
Edwin Lee Davidson
Edwin Lee Davidson, 74 of Mount Vernon, died September 19, 2022, at Knox County Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio.Born March 3, 1948, in Newark, Ohio to Dwight and Norma Davidson, Ed was graduated from East Knox High School in 1967, where he played baseball and basketball for the Bulldogs. He...
Knox Pages
Author Cathy Rudolph to visit Knox County Historical Society museum on Sept. 26
MOUNT VERNON -- One of the best books about Mount Vernon’s own Paul Lynde has been written by his longtime friend and author, Cathy Fitzgibbon-Rudolph. On Monday, Sept. 26, she will be in Ohio and arrangements have been made for her to visit the Knox County Historical Society Museum from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to see its large collection of Lynde memorabilia.
Knox Pages
Charles A. Farson
Charles Anthony Farson, 69, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on August 9, 1953. Charles served 6 years in the Ohio National Guard and over 20 years with the Mount Vernon Fire Department.
Knox Pages
'Affrilachian' storyteller and author Lyn Ford to visit Public Library on Oct. 11
MOUNT VERNON — The Public Library’s Ohio Writers Series presents its final installment on Tuesday, Oct. 11, featuring internationally acclaimed Ohio storyteller and author Lyn Ford. To celebrate Lyn’s work, the Library will offer a book giveaway of her collection Affrilachian Tales: Folktales from the African-American Tradition. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Pages
14 found guilty, 1 sentenced this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON -- Judge John Thatcher and visiting Judge Kim Rose found 14 defendants guilty and sentenced 1 this week after court trials, arraignments and hearings took place in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
Knox Pages
East Knox can't hang with Mt. Gilead
East Knox was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Mt. Gilead prevailed 22-6 in Ohio high school football on September 23. Mt. Gilead jumped in front of East Knox 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon boys 2nd at OCC golf championships
JEROMESVILLE — Every stroke mattered during the final round of the Ohio Cardinal Conference golf tournament. Lexington carded a team score of 328 in blustery conditions Thursday at Mohican Hills Golf Course, good for a one-stroke victory over Mount Vernon. Thursday’s win lifted the Minutemen to the overall team title and snapped Ashland’s three-year run as OCC champ.
Knox Pages
'An exceptional individual and community leader': Local, state officials reflect on legacy of Jim Buchwald
MOUNT VERNON -- Jim Buchwald began Ariel Corporation in his Mount Vernon basement in 1966. He had an Atlas lathe; a small, hand-cranked rotary table; and a vertical drill. Fifty-six years later, the company is not only Knox County's largest employer, but also the world’s leading manufacturer of reciprocating separable natural gas compressors, serving as a key cog in the global energy industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knox Pages
Fahrenheit 451: Teen MakerSpace Movie Night!
“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Teen MakerSpace Movie Night! Patrons age 13-18 are welcome to...
Knox Pages
'I'm mean, I'm green': Shrek Jr. is set to open this weekend in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — For Janis Stone, the arts is the lifeblood of the community. “I think the arts community makes or break the community," Stone said. "People in the arts yes are far more engaged, far more tolerant."
Knox Pages
Letter to the Editor: Ohio voters want candidate debates
No matter your political party, race, or zip code, you probably agree that voters should be fully informed so that they can participate in a fair election. Debates are important, as they give voters a chance to directly compare candidates. Yet, the Republican candidates for Ohio Governor and U.S. Senator...
Comments / 0