MOUNT VERNON -- One of the best books about Mount Vernon’s own Paul Lynde has been written by his longtime friend and author, Cathy Fitzgibbon-Rudolph. On Monday, Sept. 26, she will be in Ohio and arrangements have been made for her to visit the Knox County Historical Society Museum from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to see its large collection of Lynde memorabilia.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO