Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Woman, “Angel”…
Pasco Police are asking for your assistance to identify the woman in the photos. Obviously, due to her arm artwork, law enforcement is referring to the woman as, "Angel." The woman is wanted for allegedly removing a mailbox from a home near 11th and Shoshone in Pasco. The incident took place Friday, September 9th.
Live Your Heartwarming Dream in a Priceless Palace in West Richland
It's always fun to look at local real estate and dream a little. If you're looking for the perfect masterpiece, it's here, in West Richland. You may want to get to THIS open house sooner than later. Everything about this 6 bedroom-4 bath home is stunning. From the great room to the main living space, the accents are tremendous in detail.
Registration Now Open for Tri-Cities Most Popular Thanksgiving Tradition
Registration is NOW open for an annual Tri-Cities Tradition. The 2022 American Red Cross Turkey Trot is presented by Gesa Credit Union. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this year's event on Thursday, November 24th at Columbia Park in Kennewick. For the last two years,...
Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon
Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland
I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
Tri-Cities Pup Shot in Head is on the Mend, How Can You Help?
A white husky found shot in the head several days ago, left for dead is recovering. The female dog was found last Saturday on Larkspur Road in Franklin County. Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue has taken over the financial responsibility for helping "Rikki" to heal. Executive Director Andrea Moreno said, "Rikki is the luckiest unlucky dog ever. How her skull didn't fracture, how the Sheriff's Deputies were able to race her over to the emergency vet, everything fell into place for her. She really has a guardian angel looking out for her."
Pasco Wants YOUR Opinion on the Future Of Pot Business, Retail
The City of Pasco plans to encourage citizens to attend one of several "listening" sessions to voice their opinion about pot business within city limits. Mark these dates (from the City of Pasco via Pasco PD):. "• Tuesday, September 27, 6:30 pm, HAPO (TRAC) Center, 6600 Burden Boulevard. •...
Weapons Threat Leads to Kennewick Arrest Sunday Night
Thanks to a call from an alert citizen, a threat suspect is behind bars. Sunday night, police called to the area north of Winco Foods. Around 10:40 PM Sunday night, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Volland Street in Kennewick, about an alleged gun threat.
Deputies Bust 100 Person ‘Party,’ Almost Hit by Teen Driver
Adams County Deputies are seeking this youthful-looking driver as well as their damaged silver Hyundai Tiberon. Deputies bust up a huge 100-person party, Lots of vehicles there as well. Saturday, September 18th, in the late evening, Adams County Deputies were dispatched about a loud noise complaint coming from a location...
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Pasco’s Best Pumpkin Patch Is an Undiscovered Hidden Family Gem
Where's The Best Place To Get A Pumpkin In Pasco Washington?. If you are looking for a pumpkin patch that might not get as much love as the other larger pumpkin patches in the Tri-Cities, there is one hidden gem you should know about in Pasco. Villa's Fresh Produce Hosts...
North Richland Goes Dark After Car Takes Out Power Pole
Much of north Richland was dark for a number of hours from late Sunday night into Monday morning, after a single-car crash on Stevens Drive. Around 11:30 PM a car was driving north on Stevens Drive in North Richland when it veered off the road, slamming into several power poles, according to police.
Kadlec Foundation Gets $15-Thousand Dollar Donation
(Richland, WA) -- The Kadlec Foundation received a $15,000 donation made by Washington River Protection Solutions Monday morning. At a ceremony held just off Kadlec Healthcare's main campus in Richland, the foundation board chair Chris Porter told a crowd of reporters and dignitaries that WRPS has been "an outstanding supporter of our community for many years, and we appreciate their partnership to help us continue to provide important health services, especially to our citizens who need it most."
Free Richland Library Event Thursday Features Astronaut Kayla Barron
Richland Native And Astronaut Kayla Barron Will Speak At Richland Library. Few people know what it likes to have been in space much less lived in space for an extended period. One Richland High School graduate has been there and now she wants to share her experience of flying to the stars.
3 New Highly Anticipated Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open in Oregon and Washington
Exciting news coming out of Yakima and Union Gap as Valley Mall will soon have its own Nordstrom Rack. 3 new locations have been announced for Oregon and Washington. How Many New Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open In Oregon And Washington?. In a press release issued by Nordstroms, the new...
Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick
Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys
Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
Evacuations Ordered in Umatilla County after Wildfire There
(Hermiston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Fire District One says they had to shut down U.S. Highway 730 from McNary to Hat Rock due to four wildfires totaling roughly 100-acres that forced the evacuation of a campground and two homes Wednesday afternoon. This broke out at 1:10pm. No reports of any injuries.
Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect
A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
