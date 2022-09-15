ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

NEWStalk 870

Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake

It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
MOSES LAKE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon

Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland

I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Pup Shot in Head is on the Mend, How Can You Help?

A white husky found shot in the head several days ago, left for dead is recovering. The female dog was found last Saturday on Larkspur Road in Franklin County. Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue has taken over the financial responsibility for helping "Rikki" to heal. Executive Director Andrea Moreno said, "Rikki is the luckiest unlucky dog ever. How her skull didn't fracture, how the Sheriff's Deputies were able to race her over to the emergency vet, everything fell into place for her. She really has a guardian angel looking out for her."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Weapons Threat Leads to Kennewick Arrest Sunday Night

Thanks to a call from an alert citizen, a threat suspect is behind bars. Sunday night, police called to the area north of Winco Foods. Around 10:40 PM Sunday night, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Volland Street in Kennewick, about an alleged gun threat.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud

(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
MOSES LAKE, WA
NEWStalk 870

North Richland Goes Dark After Car Takes Out Power Pole

Much of north Richland was dark for a number of hours from late Sunday night into Monday morning, after a single-car crash on Stevens Drive. Around 11:30 PM a car was driving north on Stevens Drive in North Richland when it veered off the road, slamming into several power poles, according to police.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kadlec Foundation Gets $15-Thousand Dollar Donation

(Richland, WA) -- The Kadlec Foundation received a $15,000 donation made by Washington River Protection Solutions Monday morning. At a ceremony held just off Kadlec Healthcare's main campus in Richland, the foundation board chair Chris Porter told a crowd of reporters and dignitaries that WRPS has been "an outstanding supporter of our community for many years, and we appreciate their partnership to help us continue to provide important health services, especially to our citizens who need it most."
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick

Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
NEWStalk 870

Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys

Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect

A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

