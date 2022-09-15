Read full article on original website
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game
PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: Utah vs. San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down Utah’s dominant win over San Diego State. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on Twitter here.
Whittingham, Utes Not Taking ASU Situation For Granted
SALT LAKE CITY- The Sun Devils are coming off a disastrous weekend where they lost to Eastern Michigan and head coach Herm Edwards was relieved of his duties. While being in turmoil is nothing new for ASU since the NCAA started investigating Edwards and the Sun Devils for recruiting violations last summer, the most recent news certainly adds an extra element of suspense to the Utes’ upcoming matchup.
BYU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Wyoming Game
PROVO, Utah – It’s back to the grind for BYU football as they look to return to the winning side of things this week. BYU’s next opponent is former conference rival Wyoming this Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. To prepare for any game week, the growing tradition...
Big Sky Honors Weber State QB Bronson Barron Following Week 3
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big Sky Conference announced that Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron earned the league’s Player of the Week honor following his performance against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The Wildcats hosted the Blazers at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah on Saturday, September 17. Barron and...
Utah Utilizes Receivers, Suffocates On Defense In Dominating Win
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have been pretty good to start the 2022 season, but lacked an edge in their first two games. That changed Saturday night as they hosted San Diego State at Rice-Eccles Stadium in what many deemed a “revenge” game. While the offense took a minute to get going, once they did they were unstoppable, finally utilizing their wide receiver corps for much of the night. Defensively, Utah came out swinging from the start making life for the Aztecs miserable.
BYU Tumbles Down AP Top 25 After Oregon Loss, Utah Sees Slight Bump
SALT LAKE CITY – The week four AP Top 25 is out. One team from the state of Utah took a tumble, while the other saw a slight jump. BYU dropped from No. 12 to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 after losing to Oregon, 41 to 20. Utah crushed the San Diego State Aztecs in a late-night window, giving them a slight jump from 14 to 13 in this week’s rankings.
Instant Takeaways From #14 Utah’s Dominating Performance Against SDSU
SALT LAKE CITY- #14 Utah needed another dominating performance and they achieved just that against SDSU. In fact, despite a slower start on offense for the Utes in the first quarter or so, they still played their most aggressive football as a team so far in 2022 beating up on the Aztecs 35-7.
University Of Oregon Apologizes To BYU For Offensive Chant During Football Game
EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon has apologized to BYU for a chant during Saturday’s game at Autzen Stadium. A video surfaced on social media (NOTE: Language Warning) showing Oregon’s student, The Pit Crew, chanting a message about people affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU’s ownership is the Latter-day Saint church.
BYU WR Kody Epps Snags First Career TD Against Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU wide receiver Kody Epps pulled into a throw from Jaren Hall for his first career touchdown during the Cougars’ game against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. With 14:05 left in the fourth quarter, Hall...
Bywater’s Pick Leads To A Brooks TD Run During BYU-Oregon Game
EUGENE, Ore. – An interception by Ben Bywater set up a short field for BYU and Christopher Brooks took advantage for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. With 12:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bywater picked off...
BYU Football Pays Tribute To Fallen Oregon Player Spencer Webb
EUGENE, Ore. – The BYU football program honored the late Spencer Webb by placing flowers on the field prior to the Cougars’ game against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. Before the game, BYU paid tribute to Webb, who...
BYU Finds First Points Against Oregon On 28-Yard TD From Hall To Rex
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU found the scoreboard for the first time against the Oregon Ducks as Jaren Hall hit Isaac Rex for a big gain to open the second quarter. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. With 14:53 remaining in the second quarter,...
BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against Oregon Ducks
Eugene, OR – The No. 12 BYU Football team got rocked by the No. 25 Oregon Ducks in a game where the final score made it seem closer than it actually was. Where did things go wrong? I’ll explain below from my vantage point. Who was the most...
BYU Football Left To Evaluate Everything After Blowout Loss To Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football falling to Oregon, 41-20, on Saturday was a top-to-bottom loss. There’s not one area where BYU failed; it was simply a case of Oregon being a better team with elite athletes ready from the opening kick. “Obviously not the result that we were...
Instant Takeaways From No. 12 BYU’s Loss To No. 25 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football dropped its first game of the 2022 season to the No. 25 Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. Questions entering Saturday’s Top 25 clash primarily focused on Oregon. Who were the Ducks? What was reasonable to expect after Georgia crushed them and then they annihilated Eastern Washington?
No. 12 BYU Falls Flat In Crushing Loss Against No. 25 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – No. 12 BYU never got it going against No. 25 Oregon, falling to the Ducks 41-20 in a blowout loss. After the emotional high of last week’s win over Baylor, the Cougars fell flat in a disappointing loss to Oregon. From the kickoff, BYU was unable to match the energy and push of the Ducks.
BYU Football Fans Display Loyalty Despite Loss To Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football suffered a blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The 41-20 defeat was probably not what the near 10,000 Cougar fans that made the trip to Eugene expected to see. But, despite the blowout loss, BYU fans still showed their loyalty after the final horn went off.
