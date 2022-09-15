CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant. Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.

DICKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO