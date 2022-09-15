Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Man Wanted for Questioning in Smyrna, TN after Alleged Theft
SMYRNA, TN – In Smyrna, police are asking for the help of the community in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning. Evidently, authorities believe he may be tied to a recent theft at a Smyrna, TN convenience store. According to detectives, the subject was seen leaving a...
WDEF
Jury convicts members of Mongols Motorcycle Club in Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A federal jury has convicted six members of a biker gang with a racketeering conspiracy in Clarksville. The charges involves murder, kidnapping, drugs, extortion, witness tampering and money laundering. They were members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club. The trial took three...
clarksvillenow.com
6 members of Clarksville Mongols found guilty of racketeering, other charges in murders, kidnapping, more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Six members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club have been convicted on federal charges including murder, kidnapping and other crimes. A federal jury convicted the men on Friday, according to a news release from David W. Boling with the US Attorney’s...
McMinnville neighbor protects business, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
When a suspicious man was circling a McMinnville business while the owners were away Friday night, neighbors took matters into their own hands to protect the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Grundy County, Tennessee
Grundy County, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that as of Thursday, September 15th, 2022, and at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County the night of Wednesday the 14th.
WSMV
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
WSMV
Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co.; suspect believed to have fled area
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from a Montgomery County resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
No criminal charges for officers in deadly I-65 standoff in Nashville
Landon Eastep was shot and killed by multiple law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 in Nashville after at least 30 minutes of tense negotiations on Jan. 27, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Man arrested after allegedly running from police with baby
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant. Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.
Clerk stabbed during smoke shop robbery; suspect sought
Police in Clarksville are searching for a man who robbed a smoke shop, stabbing the clerk in the process.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
Woman Killed in Sunday’s Hit and Run on Harding Place at Jonquil Drive Identified
September 19, 2022 – Fatal crash investigators are working to identify the hit and run driver involved in Sunday’s 12:30 a.m. two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive that claimed the life of Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, of Nashville. The preliminary investigation shows that Velasquez-Vaquiz...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
californiaexaminer.net
Officers Who Shot And Killed A Man On Interstate 65 In Nashville Are Being Sued By His Family.
In January, on the side of an interstate in Nashville, Landon Eastep was shot a dozen times by nine officers. His wife, Chelesy Eastep, filed a new federal lawsuit late Thursday afternoon, claiming the officers from three agencies were responsible for his death. The shooting was criticized as excessive and “execution-style” in the lawsuit.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a hit and run crash in south Nashville that claimed the life of a Nashville woman. Police said Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, died as the result of the two-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive.
wgnsradio.com
Man claiming to be a Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Sgt. calling Starbucks - Telling employees they owe a $1,500 fine
A man claiming to be a sergeant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called a local Starbucks in Murfreesboro, claiming one of the workers owed $1,500 in fines. The unknown man said the victim missed multiple court dates. According to a police report filed in Murfreesboro, the caller knew the...
Driver accused of hitting Rutherford County student at crosswalk indicted
The driver has been charged with one count of driver to exercise due care.
WSMV
Teen charged in Nashville gas station shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a woman last week in Nashville was arrested Friday afternoon. The teen was charged in connection to a Sept. 5 gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road that critically injured a 25-year-old woman, a Metro Police media release said. “Violent Crimes...
Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0