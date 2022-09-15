ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Man Wanted for Questioning in Smyrna, TN after Alleged Theft

SMYRNA, TN – In Smyrna, police are asking for the help of the community in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning. Evidently, authorities believe he may be tied to a recent theft at a Smyrna, TN convenience store. According to detectives, the subject was seen leaving a...
SMYRNA, TN
WDEF

Jury convicts members of Mongols Motorcycle Club in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A federal jury has convicted six members of a biker gang with a racketeering conspiracy in Clarksville. The charges involves murder, kidnapping, drugs, extortion, witness tampering and money laundering. They were members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club. The trial took three...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Walton County, FL
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Rutherford County, TN
La Vergne, TN
Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Grundy County, Tennessee

Grundy County, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that as of Thursday, September 15th, 2022, and at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County the night of Wednesday the 14th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
WSMV

Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co.; suspect believed to have fled area

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from a Montgomery County resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Icac#Tbi Casework#Digital Evidence Unit
WSMV

Man arrested after allegedly running from police with baby

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant. Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBJ

Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen charged in Nashville gas station shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a woman last week in Nashville was arrested Friday afternoon. The teen was charged in connection to a Sept. 5 gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road that critically injured a 25-year-old woman, a Metro Police media release said. “Violent Crimes...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy