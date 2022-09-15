ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Windham artist recreates Iwo Jima monument out of balloons

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Windham woman crafted a national monument with a different kind of medium. Michelle Tieman recreated the famous Iwo Jima monument entirely out of balloons for an event in Portsmouth. It's now on display at the Service Credit Union on Lafayette Road. Michelle told News 9...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
FUN 107

New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines

The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
NASHUA, NH
103.7 WCYY

$1.3M Mountaintop Estate in New Hampshire Has Breathtaking Views and Its Own Arcade

This place is nothing short of breathtaking. Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning at the end of a long work week, stretching your legs, and going out to your own quiet, private deck. As you step out and take in your surroundings, you overlook the treetops, lake, and mountains in the distance, hear the twittering of birds and the sounds of nature all around you, and take in a deep breath of fresh air.
CANDIA, NH
103.7 WCYY

The Historic Library Restaurant in New Hampshire Could Be Yours for $3.4M

A popular restaurant and historic landmark in Portsmouth, NH, is on the market. The Library Restaurant is located within the Rockingham House at 401 State Street #103, just a short walk away from downtown. According to the Restaurant's website, they call themselves "one of the finest steak houses in New Hampshire" and offer "traditional New England fare, while surrounded by architectural treasures of an era gone by."
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nbcboston.com

Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers

Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
HOOKSETT, NH
Z107.3

WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Multicultural festival brings people together in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Many cultures came together for a day of fun in Concord on Sunday. The capital held a multicultural event that featured music, food and activities from all over the globe. The event happens every September and its mission is to celebrate the beauty of diversity in...
CONCORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

14 escape from burning building in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A fire in Nashua Monday left 14 people without a home, but no injuries were reported. Six adults and eight children had to rush away from the flames just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. Kevin De Aquino lives in the home next door and was getting ready...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Oyster farmers raising awareness for growing shellfish industry in New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. — It's Oyster Week in New Hampshire and oyster farmers are hoping to shine some light on the industry and get the public involved. Hosted by the New Hampshire Shellfish Initiative, oyster farmers like Conor Walsh with Swell Oyster Company will be attending events all across the state to raise awareness for the growing industry.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Few spotty showers continue overnight into Tuesday

After some storms Monday evening, scattered showers continue Tuesday before we get the sunshine back midweek. Another cool down arrives Friday with highs only in the 50s in many spots. It will be cloudy overnight with temperatures dipping into the 40s north to 50s south. A few showers linger Tuesday...
CONCORD, NH

