Windham artist recreates Iwo Jima monument out of balloons
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Windham woman crafted a national monument with a different kind of medium. Michelle Tieman recreated the famous Iwo Jima monument entirely out of balloons for an event in Portsmouth. It's now on display at the Service Credit Union on Lafayette Road. Michelle told News 9...
New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines
The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
$1.3M Mountaintop Estate in New Hampshire Has Breathtaking Views and Its Own Arcade
This place is nothing short of breathtaking. Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning at the end of a long work week, stretching your legs, and going out to your own quiet, private deck. As you step out and take in your surroundings, you overlook the treetops, lake, and mountains in the distance, hear the twittering of birds and the sounds of nature all around you, and take in a deep breath of fresh air.
The Historic Library Restaurant in New Hampshire Could Be Yours for $3.4M
A popular restaurant and historic landmark in Portsmouth, NH, is on the market. The Library Restaurant is located within the Rockingham House at 401 State Street #103, just a short walk away from downtown. According to the Restaurant's website, they call themselves "one of the finest steak houses in New Hampshire" and offer "traditional New England fare, while surrounded by architectural treasures of an era gone by."
New Hampshire Airman receives medal for help saving life during Pelham boating crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire Airman received the Air Force Commendation Medal for her quick actions during a boating crash in July on Long Pond in Pelham. Officials said Senior Airman Amy Granfield was on a boat with family and friends when a jet ski crashed into them.
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers
Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
Does New Hampshire’s $5.7 Million Lottery Winner Live in Your Town?
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
Multicultural festival brings people together in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Many cultures came together for a day of fun in Concord on Sunday. The capital held a multicultural event that featured music, food and activities from all over the globe. The event happens every September and its mission is to celebrate the beauty of diversity in...
The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
14 escape from burning building in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A fire in Nashua Monday left 14 people without a home, but no injuries were reported. Six adults and eight children had to rush away from the flames just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. Kevin De Aquino lives in the home next door and was getting ready...
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1
A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
Oyster farmers raising awareness for growing shellfish industry in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. — It's Oyster Week in New Hampshire and oyster farmers are hoping to shine some light on the industry and get the public involved. Hosted by the New Hampshire Shellfish Initiative, oyster farmers like Conor Walsh with Swell Oyster Company will be attending events all across the state to raise awareness for the growing industry.
Video: Few spotty showers continue overnight into Tuesday
After some storms Monday evening, scattered showers continue Tuesday before we get the sunshine back midweek. Another cool down arrives Friday with highs only in the 50s in many spots. It will be cloudy overnight with temperatures dipping into the 40s north to 50s south. A few showers linger Tuesday...
Person pulls emergency stop lever on MBTA train near Broadway Station in Boston
BOSTON — A person on an MBTA Red Line train pulled an emergency stop lever, disabling the train near a station in Boston on Thursday night. The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. near the Broadway Station. Video appears to show smoke and sparks coming from underneath the train. The...
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
