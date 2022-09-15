ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Springs, VA

Man injured after multiple gunshots reported in Highland Springs

By Delaney Murray
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after multiple gunshots were reported in the Highland Springs area of eastern Henrico on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots on S. Ivy Avenue, between E. Beal Street and E. Read Street.

A resident told 8News that she heard between 40 and 50 gunshots and that “it sounded like a war.”

According to police, when officers arrived they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Property damage was also reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who lives or works in this area that may have seen or heard something is encouraged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBEEP_0hx3hNEf00

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.

