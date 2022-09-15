Read full article on original website
Related
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert
A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend
Residents will face heavy delays as one side of two major freeways are closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino. The stretch of the 91 Freeway...
Overturned Semi-Trailer Involves Multiple Vehicles on 10 Freeway in Fontana
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to an overturned semi-trailer with multiple vehicles involved on the eastbound 10 Freeway just before Sierra Avenue in the city of Fontana on Sunday, Sept. 18, around 2:35 a.m. Once officers and...
Traffic Collision Impact Traps Passenger for Nearly 1 Hour
San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters worked for approximately an hour to extricate a person trapped in the heavily damaged front passenger area of a minivan after a collision involving parked vehicles early Saturday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched at 1:40 a.m., Sept. 17, to a traffic collision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLA.com
San Bernardino police officer collides with motorcycle while responding to call
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon after they were struck by a San Bernardino Police Department officer responding to a call for service. The officer’s lights and sirens were on when their vehicle and the motorcycle collided at Waterman Avenue and 5th Street at about 2:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Thomas of the SBPD.
Person fatally struck by commuter train in MoVal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Metrolink commuter train in Moreno Valley. The fatality occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Interstate 215, according to Metrolink and the Riverside County Fire Department.
Forest Falls family reunited with dog lost in mudslide
Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week. But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news. After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue […]
wbrc.com
Woman’s body found buried under debris days after California mudslides
FOREST FALLS, Calif. (KCAL) - The body of a woman who was unaccounted for after a series of mudslides in California has been found. Search and rescue teams sifted through several feet of mud and debris inside a home in Forest Falls, California, for several days until they found the body of Doris Jagiello, 62, underneath.
RELATED PEOPLE
knewsradio.com
Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley
Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
atasteofkoko.com
15 Best Boutique Hotels in Palm Springs
As one of Hollywood’s playgrounds and a southern California favorite weekend getaway, Palm Springs hosts many beautiful boutique hotels. Palm Springs boutique hotels offer a variety of options, from haciendas to poolside service and some day drinking or a romantic evening with a partner in a hot tub looking past the palm trees and clear night skies.
foxla.com
'Mom, the Jeep is gone!': SUV gets carried away by powerful debris flow
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking dash camera video captured the moments a Jeep SUV was being dragged away from the family's driveway in San Bernardino County. The family, who lives in Forest Falls, also shared a cell phone video, where viewers can hear one of the family member's son yell, "Mom, the Jeep is gone!"
Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 4:49 p.m., Thermal Station deputies responded to a report of a major injury collision at Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive in the city of La Quinta. When patrol deputies arrived, they located two vehicles, a white 2009 Nissan Rogue and a gray 2021 Dodge Durango, with significant collision The post Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wanderwisdom.com
Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad
There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight.
Coachella Valley residents will gather at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs tonight for a Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally. The rally will take place from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Section 14 refers to a portion of downtown Palm Springs where minority residents were evicted from the land more than 55 years ago. The post Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight. appeared first on KESQ.
SFGate
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two hurt, one seriously, in rollover wreck on I-15 in Elsinore
Two people were injured, one critically, in a rollover crash today on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. The wreck happened about 11:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Minthorn Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Residents Still Shouldn't Water Lawns Right Now, But Hang In There
The project to repair a critical pipeline in Southern California, forcing millions of residents to stop outdoor watering for two weeks, is almost done. "This area tends to be more green just because it's where we tend to water the most and congregate the most," Adrian McGee said. What was...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Beaumont (CA) Breaks Ground on New $10 Million Fire Station for West Side
Groundbreaking on a new fire station for Beaumont’s west side got underway Tuesday, and, once open, the new facility is expected to improve response times for nearby communities, including Olivewood, Tournament Hills and Tukwet, Patch.com reported. Fire Station No. 106, also known as the West Side Fire Station, will...
Dramatic bodycam video shows San Bernardino police rescue mother, 2 children from flash flood
San Bernardino police have released dramatic body camera video showing officers rescuing a mother and two children from a flash flood over the weekend.
Comments / 0