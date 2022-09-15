Alcohol-related hospitalizations and deaths soared in NJ amid COVID pandemic

Since the early days of COVID-19, public health officials had been warning about a likely rise in substance abuse due to fear, isolation, job loss and other consequences of the pandemic.

It appears those warnings were accurate.

The number of New Jerseyans hospitalized for alcohol-related liver disease jumped 19% from 2019 to 2021 while the number of deaths skyrocketed from 357 to 444, says a report released Thursday by the New Jersey Hospital Association.

“Rising alcohol sales and consumption were well documented during the pandemic," said Cathy Bennett, the association's CEO. "Now we’re seeing the downstream toll it’s taking on New Jersey residents and the growing burden on our health care system.”

The numbers don't come as a surprise to those who treat mental health and substance abuse.

New Jersey saw 3,046 and 3,125 drug overdose deaths in 2020 and 2021, respectively — the two highest totals since overdose deaths were first tracked 10 years ago.

Meanwhile, demand for mental health services across the state is at an all-time high, with many waiting weeks or even months for a first appointment. Many counselors have been inundated for almost three years with increased caseloads by people suffering from depression, anxiety and a host of other ailments brought on or exacerbated by the pandemic.

In New Jersey's hospitals, 13,188 people were admitted with alcohol-related liver disease last year, compared with 11,039 in 2019, the year before the pandemic, the new report says.

Men accounted for the highest raw numbers. But the biggest jump occurred among women — a 22% increase.

Drinking at home increased substantially in the first months of the pandemic, when liquor stores recorded 20% more sales from March to September 2020 compared with the same time period in 2019, a Columbia University study shows.

Liquor stores were among the few New Jersey businesses allowed to remain open during the height of the pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy deemed them "essential" — along with supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and other retailers. Substance abuse counselors said this was done to keep alcoholics from seeking hospitalization for withdrawal at a time when emergency rooms were inundated with COVID patients.