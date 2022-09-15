ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Check out out these 15 popular dishes in time to celebrate Diez y Seis de Septiembre

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES - Hispanic Heritage Month begins this week, along with Diez y Seis de Septiembre, or Mexican Independence Day. Celebrate by trying these delicious, popular dishes featured at restaurants in Las Cruces and the surrounding area.

Sirloin fajitas at Chachi's Mexican Restaurant

Charbroiled sirloin steak fajitas served with grilled bell pepper, onion and two flour tortillas. Try their fried ice cream for dessert!

  • Location: 2460 S. Locust St. Suite A

Chilacas plate at Chala's Wood Fire Grill

Try one of the specialties of this Mesilla destination. A crispy corn masa boat filled with beans, chile con carne and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and olives.

  • Location: 2790 Avenida de Mesilla

Red or green chile burritos at El Indio Tortilla Shop

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, this tortilla shop has a burrito for everyone. Try their pork or beef burritos with your choice of red or green chile. Be prepared for a spicy kick, and don't forget to stock up on chips and salsa while you're there.

  • Location: 150 E. Madrid Ave.

Green chicken enchiladas at El Sombrero Patio Café

Flat or rolled enchiladas with green chile and your choice of meat. Make it a plate with beans and rice.

  • Location: 363 S. Espina St.

Adobada burrito from Fidencios Mexican Food

Red chile-marinated pork rolled in a burrito large enough for two — if you want to share!

  • Location: 800 S. Telshor Blvd.

Arroz con Camaron at Habanero's Fresh Mex

Head down Amador for this shrimp and rice dish. Sautéed shrimp are served with fresh vegetables, rice and green chile sauce. Be sure to say "yes" to the Welcome Soup!

  • Location: 600 E. Amador Ave.

Tacos Estrellas at La Nueva Casita Café

Stop by the Mesquite Historic District for this taco plate featuring three soft corn tortillas, filled with a combination of specially-seasoned pork and beef. Pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream top this popular dish.

  • Location: 195 N. Mesquite St.

Tostadas Compuestas at La Posta de Mesilla

Corn tortilla cups are filled with beans, red chile con carne and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese for this signature dish.

  • Location: 2410 Calle De San Albino

Chile relleno burrito from Los Compas

A full green chile, dipped in batter and fried is rolled in a flour tortilla along with refried beans. Simple yet satisfying, this burrito can be picked up from any one of the restaurant's three locations:

  • 1120 Commerce Dr. # C
  • 603 S. Nevarez St.
  • 6335 Bataan Memorial West #1

Carne Asada Tacos from Matteo's Mexican Food

Stop by Matteo's University Avenue location or check out their new downtown restaurant on Main Street for these asada tacos — one of their signature dishes. Grab an aguas fresca too!

  • Location: 1001 E. University Ave. or 138 S. Main St.

Sopapilla Compuestas from Nellie’s Café

Nellie's Café is a longtime favorite of locals. The Sopapilla Compuestas include tostadas with red chile and meat -- topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

  • Location: 1226 W. Hadley Ave.

Rolled enchiladas from Roberto's Mexican Food

A staple of the Las Cruces food scene, Roberto's Mexican Food is famous for its red chile enchiladas. Roberto's Special Plate includes your choice of green or red chile rolled enchiladas, as well as a taco, a relleno and a tamale.

  • Location: 908 E. Amador Ave.

Green chile gordita from Saenz Gorditas

Gorditas are a must from this restaurant — it's in the name. Try their green chile or chicharron gorditas, or maybe both!

  • Location: 1700 N. Solano Dr.

Quesadillas from Taqueria Chavez

Taqueria Chavez offers a simple cheese quesadilla, a quesadilla taco and a super quesadilla. It all depends on how hungry you are. Make your choice of meat and savor the cheesiness.

  • Location: 1400 E. Lohman Ave.

Tacos al pastor from Taqueria Las Catrinas

Spit-grilled pork takes these tacos to the next level. Check out this taqueria next time you're on the east side of Las Cruces.

  • Location: 5580 Bataan Memorial

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, lromero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

