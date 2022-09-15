ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged with killing two troopers, including Bristol dad, in I-95 crash free on bail

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
The Montgomery County woman charged with killing a trooper from Bucks County, as well as another state trooper from Montgomery County and a pedestrian, has posted bail, court records show.

Jayana Webb, 22, posted 10% of $600,000 bail Wednesday, according to those records.

Webb, of Norristown, is accused of fatally striking Trooper Martin Mack III, 33, of Bristol Borough, Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, of Trappe, Montgomery County, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, along Interstate 95 southbound near the Philadelphia sports stadiums on March 21.

Mack and Sisca were helping Oliveras on the interstate when Webb allegedly struck the three, killing them, according to police.

Webb's charges include third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree and DUI.

She has a pre-trial conference in the case scheduled for Wednesday at Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

For subscribers:A look at what's next and evidence in fatal PA trooper crash. Suspect faces murder charge again

Webb faces trial:Norristown woman held for trial in DUI-crash that killed PA state troopers and pedestrian on I-95

Mack remembered:Funeral Mass for PA State Trooper Mack: 'They laid down their lives and gave all they possibly could give.'

Drivers who spotted Oliveras walking on the southbound lanes called 911. Mack and Sisca were escorting Oliveras to their patrol vehicle just before 1 a.m. when they were struck. The impact caused both troopers to go into the northbound lanes.

During Webb's preliminary hearing in June, testimony revealed Webb had been pulled over by troopers shortly before the crash but was not issued a ticket, and was allowed to continue driving. While troopers had Webb pulled over, they received a call that someone, Oliveras, was walking on the interstate.

They left Webb with a warning.

A toxicologist testified Webb had a blood alcohol content of .211, which is nearly three times the legal limit to drive, and had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

Testimony also revealed she was going in excess of 80 mph and sending a tweet to her social media account at the time of the crash.

Mack lived in Bristol Borough with his wife and two daughters. He had been with state police since 2014. Sisca was a recently married fire chief, and was expecting his first child with his wife at the time of the crash. He had been with state police for a little over a year at the time of his death.

Mack's funeral was held in Tullytown in late March. Thousands of officers from all over the country showed up to pay their respects to him.

Ny
4d ago

The American justice system stinks to the highest level. These innocent people are dead and jaquita is going home

E B
3d ago

Keep voting democrats in and this is what u get. jokes on the stupid voters that keep putting these morons into the office

Kay
3d ago

The COPS let a DRUNK DRIVER go so they can get a jaywalker off the highway…. The cops knew she was impaired and let her go…. Don’t forget that

Daily Voice

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
LIMERICK, PA
CBS Philly

Crews find propane tank at site of Pottstown home explosion that left 4 children, grandmother dead

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Now for an Eyewitness News exclusive. Only CBS3 was there in Montgomery County Monday as crews recovered a propane tank from the site of a Pottstown home explosion.Five people, including four children, were killed back in May. On Monday, several families who were forced out of their homes are now doing their own independent investigations. That's why many of these crews are on the scene. And that tank looks like the focus of much of the investigation. Meanwhile, this neighborhood looks similar as it did back in May, with streets closed off and homes in disrepair.On Monday, experts for...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces conviction, sentencing for attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant for the attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee that occurred in 2016 in North Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly gun violence update, community leaders and survivors will discuss anti-democratic efforts to remove DA Krasner from office for his policies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting long-awaited refund after contractor never started work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is getting results. A Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting him a long-awaited refund after we reported that the man's contractor never started home-improvement work he promised to do months ago. Last week, Mark Zdanowicz showed Eyewitness News an old fence in the backyard of his Levittown home that he's been wanting to replace. He hired a contractor named John Wiley, of Advanced Fence Systems, to do the work.Zdanowicz said he gave Wiley a $2,000 deposit in April, but he never showed. "We had a date scheduled for the end of May," Zdanowicz said. "Came...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Comments / 0

Community Policy