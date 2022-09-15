ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

Louisville police: Stabbing victim, teen suspects part of fight at Wildwood Park

By Benjamin Duer, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE ‒ The fatal confrontation at Wildwood Park , where a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday, started as a fight involving at least six people, according to police.

All those involved in the fight were minors except the man who died, Michael G. Morris, said Police Chief Andrew Turowski.

The suspects did not know Morris before the attack, he said.

"There was no relationship between them," he said.

Morris, who lived in the Alliance area, was stabbed with a knife and later died at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

Two teens have been charged in the case.

Marissa G. Smith, 17, of Louisville, and a 15-year-old Louisville boy are facing murder-related charges tied to Morris' death.

Both attend Louisville schools, a district official confirmed Thursday.

Teen suspects make court appearance in Stark County Family Court

Both teens appeared Wednesday for their court arraignment through Stark County Family Court. They pleaded not true - the juvenile equivalent of not guilty - to multiple felony charges.

Smith faces juvenile counts of murder, felonious assault and aggravated criminal trespass.

The 15-year-old faces juvenile counts of aiding and abetting in a murder, felonious assault, aggravated criminal trespass and carrying a concealed weapon.

The court complaints allege Smith stabbed Morris with a knife provided by the boy.

The Canton Repository has chosen to use Smith's name because of the serious level of charges and the fact that her case would move automatically to adult court under Ohio law if a judge finds probable cause of her involvement. A Family Court judge will have the option of hearing the 15-year-old's case or sending it over to adult court.

Smith and the 15-year-old are scheduled to return Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m. for a probable cause hearing in Stark County Family Court.

911 caller: 'He's on the ground bleeding'

Police said the initial call about the fight at 500 Stertzbach Ave. occurred at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday.

Four people called 911.

"Someone just got stabbed at Wildwood Park," one of the callers told 911 dispatchers.

Another caller told dispatchers that there was a fight and people tried to do CPR on Morris as emergency personnel were heading to the scene.

"He's on the ground bleeding," the same caller added.

Turowski said Thursday that the confrontation stemmed from an unresolved conflict between other people in the fight. Morris and the suspects were connected to those involved, but the suspects "did not know the victim prior to that day."

He declined to get into specifics regarding the unresolved conflict and the other participants, except to say all are from Alliance and Louisville.

"As far as people in the park, there wasn't anyone who wasn't involved in the immediate area," Turowski said.

He added that additional charges in this case are possible.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com

Follow on Twitter @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Louisville police: Stabbing victim, teen suspects part of fight at Wildwood Park

