ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, MS

2-year-old boy killed, baby girl injured by babysitter, sheriff says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago

CORINTH, Miss. — A 23-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a young boy she was watching died, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department.

Makellie Durham was babysitting two children in Corinth, Mississippi on September 13 when paramedics responded to a call of an unresponsive two-year-old boy, the sheriff’s office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qv3kO_0hx3guSR00

When first responders arrived, they found the boy with multiple bruises and marks, according to the sheriff’s office.

While that boy was being rushed to Magnolia Regional Hospital, an 11-month-old girl was also found at the house with multiple injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s crazy, and it has a lot of people thinking about who they leave their kids with now,” Dectony Thompson said. “It’s crazy.”

That baby girl was also taken to Magnolia Regional hospital and both ere children were transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two days later on Thursday, September 15, the boy died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The girl, on Thursday, was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

“I feel hurt and upset, and I went to bed last night thinking about her,” Elizabeth Shouse, neighbor where this incident happened said.

Durham, who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, was arrested and has been charged with capital murder for the death of the two-year-old boy and felony child abuse for assaulting the 11-month-old girl, according to Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alcorn County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Alcorn County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Corinth, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Magnolia, MS
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babysitter#Murder#The Boy#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
115K+
Followers
124K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy