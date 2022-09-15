ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Cardi B Pleaded Guilty To Assault And Reckless Endangerment After An Attack On Two Women At A Strip Club

By Anna Betts
 4 days ago

Rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges on Thursday related to an altercation at a New York strip club in 2018.

Cardi B, whose legal name is Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and a charge of reckless endangerment in the second degree. The other ten charges were dismissed. The Bronx-born rapper will not serve jail time under the plea and has instead been sentenced to 15 days of community service.

In October 2018, the rapper turned herself into the police after she was involved in a fight at Angels strip club in Queens, in which two sisters who worked at the club said the singer and her team attacked them.

The women said that members of Cardi’s team attacked them with bottles and chairs due to accusations that they’d had sex with Cardi’s husband, rapper Offset.

In the criminal complaint, which BuzzFeed News obtained at the time, one of the women said that alcoholic drinks, glass bottles, and a “bucket-shaped object” were thrown at her.

Alcohol “went into her eyes, causing burning, itching, and temporarily blinding her,” the complaint said. According to the court documents, she also claimed to have suffered bruises due to the objects hitting her.

On top of the community service, Cardi must also stay away from the women for three years and pay their court fees, according to the Guardian .

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi B said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

“As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me, and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most – the music and my fans,” she added.

She also tweeted a selfie and photos showing her court look, adding "Puuuurrrrrr."

Queens district attorney Melinda Katz said that her office considered community service the appropriate resolution to the matter.

"No one is above the law," she said in a tweet. "In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions."

Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court in New York on September 15, 2022.

Dennis A. Clark / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

