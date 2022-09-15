Read full article on original website
Related
We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches
The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator and Weapon Blueprint make up an exclusive set of in-game items that can be rewarded to PlayStation players for free. Here's how to claim it and what's included. Modern Warfare 2 'Oni' Operator: How to Get. As announced during...
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
IGN
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards
Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Level Cap: What is it?
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering what the testing period's progression parameters are. Modern Warfare 2 will soon feature a familiar Progression system that includes both Weapon Platform Progression and Rank (Player Level)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are There Loadouts in Warzone 2.0?
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 was officially revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event Thursday and with that reveal also came unique variations on the Warzone experience, such as the surprising removal of weapon loadouts. On Thursday, fans of the popular Call of Duty franchise were given a first...
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
The Major Details The GTA 6 Leak May Have Revealed About The Combat System
It looks like cars aren't the only thing getting an upgrade in "Grand Theft Auto VI." The upcoming game — which is the subject of a massive leak that involved more than 90 video clips swiped from Rockstar Games — will also pack some new moves, literally. The leak reveals that characters aren't quite as restricted as in previous games when it comes to combat, gaining some key new abilities that will likely, if nothing else, make battles more fun for the player. Weapons have also received some big upgrades, at least based on videos that show the items being tested in various environments.
TechCrunch
Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 footage leak
The company said via a spokesperson that it won’t be commenting beyond this statement on the leak, which popped up over the weekend on GTAForums (which has since removed the content at the request of the copyright holder, i.e. Rockstar). While the developer said it’s “extremely disappointed” that the game leaked in this manner, it added that it’s as committed as ever to delivering a top-quality next installment in the celebrated franchise.
dotesports.com
Best settings for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) beta
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has a wide variety of players looking to enjoy a deathmatch or domination, but each player is different. Some players are looking to hit the top of the leaderboard each and every match, with others just using the game to wind down after a long day.
dotesports.com
Best FSS Hurricane class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
There’s a hurricane coming to a console or PC near you, but you won’t have to evacuate to avoid it. One of the new submachine guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the FSS Hurricane, and it is basically an SMG version of the M4 assault rifle—it’s part of the M4 weapon platform. The bullets on the gun are actually fed into the top of the rail, which gives it its unique, almost naked-looking appearance when compared to other traditional guns.
GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
Call of Duty Adds Change in Perspective with Third Person
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is scheduled to release on Oct. 28, 2022, but fans won't have to wait that long to get their first glimpse of the game with the beta coming this weekend. Call of Duty has made many shocking announcements in the past few weeks. Including...
Celesteela Pokémon GO Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Dates
Here is a guide to maximize your chances in the limited-time and region-exclusive five-star raid against Celesteela in Pokémon GO .
Theathrhythm Final Bar Release Date Information
The release date for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has been announced for February 16, 2023 for play on Nintendo Switch and PS4.
Is Metal: Hellsinger on the Nintendo Switch?
Metal: Hellsinger is not available on Switch. It is playable on PlayStation, XBox, and PC.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0