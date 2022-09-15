ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List

Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Respawn Updates Apex Legends Iron Sights 'Integrity'

Apex Legends' has some issues when it comes to Iron Sights because new cosmetic skins are giving advantages to certain weapons. Iron Sights is the term used for weapons without optics meaning players are aiming down the barrel of the weapon. This can be difficult to use or tough to aim at opponents.
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
Are There Loadouts in Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 was officially revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event Thursday and with that reveal also came unique variations on the Warzone experience, such as the surprising removal of weapon loadouts. On Thursday, fans of the popular Call of Duty franchise were given a first...
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator and Weapon Blueprint make up an exclusive set of in-game items that can be rewarded to PlayStation players for free. Here's how to claim it and what's included. Modern Warfare 2 'Oni' Operator: How to Get. As announced during...
Enhanced Buy Stations Heading to Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be making some changes to the way Buy Stations work with the addition of "The Shop". Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
Warzone 2.0 Gulag Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to feature an all-new Gulag system. As revealed during the COD: Next showcase, it appears the days of 1v1 gunfights for respawning privileges are over. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the new Gulag in Warzone 2.0. Upon...
What is the Best SMG in Warzone Season 5?

Call of Duty: Warzone players looking to get the edge over their opponents with SMGs typically have one question: Which SMG is the best?. If that sounds like you, don't worry. Here is our pick for the best SMG to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five. What is...
Overwatch 2 Devs Explain Hero System, Debunk Rumors

There have been rumors floating around recently that Overwatch players wouldn't be able to play ranked until they've unlocked all of the playable characters. However, it turns out that Activision Blizzard are instead locking newly released heroes from competitive play until two weeks after their release. These rumors started up...
