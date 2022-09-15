Read full article on original website
People hesitant to go out as smoke rolls into Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some around town were still out about, going to dog parks and hiking. While some parks like the Wayne Morse dog park in the South Hills were less crowded today, despite usually being packed around lunchtime. One...
Sheldon Pool set to reopen September 26 after more than a year of construction
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Pool & Fitness Center will reopen September 26 after more than a year of construction. The City of Eugene says the project cost $10.1 million, funded by a 2018 Parks and Recreation Bond measure. The recreation department says improvements include:. Expanding the facility’s southeast...
Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
Air quality advisory issued for Lane County through Wednesday morning
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — An air quality advisory has been issued by LRAPA for Lane County through Wednesday morning due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says Eugene and Springfield are expected to have air quality of "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the morning and improving Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
Eugene Mayor: UO student section chant 'highly inappropriate and entirely unacceptable'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement on the student chant that occurred at the BYU vs. University of Oregon football game on Saturday. In her statement, the mayor said her "deepest apologies go to the BYU team and visitors," and that "the individuals who participated in this hateful chant do not reflect the feelings of our city."
LRAPA expects smoke to stay for the next few days
EUGENE, Ore. — Expect a few days of smoky conditions as the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency says smoke is here to stay. An air quality advisory is in effect for the Eugene-Springfield area until Wednesday morning. This comes as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire pushes into the...
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
UO, Gov. Brown speak out on offensive chant at Oregon-BYU game
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's Oregon game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video late Saturday night saying:
Weyerhaeuser strike continues into Saturday
LEBANON, Ore. — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. After nearly four days of protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites, a large rally was held at the Santiam Sawmill in Lebanon, Oregon Saturday afternoon.
South Eugene girl's soccer team play in honor of teammate
EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
Sheriff: 21-year-old Roseburg man arrested in connection to triple-fatal crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — An arrest was made in the triple-fatal crash that occurred in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported over the weekend. On Thursday, September 15, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in...
Ducks coach Dan Lanning getting used to quirky game traditions
EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
Cottage Grove Police still under investigation for use of force during recent arrest
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — KMTR continues following the investigation into the use of force by Cottage Grove police officers earlier this month. Last week, 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson pleaded "No Contest" to the charge of resisting arrest. Our newsroom spoke to his mother on Monday, who says she's angry and...
#25 Ducks defeat #12 BYU at home
EUGENE, Ore. — A shoutout to NBC16 sports reporter extraordinaire Erin Slinde, who spent her 25th birthday covering Oregon's game at Autzen Stadium Saturday against BYU. The last time BYU came to Eugene, Slinde wasn't even born yet. That was back in 1990. Oregon won that matchup against a...
