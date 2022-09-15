Read full article on original website
Donor offers 1k for information leading to stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs
ATLANTA — There's a $1,000 reward being offered per dog for information leading to the two stolen from a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter on Friday morning. Three dogs were stolen from the shelter, and one was found later that night after a post on the Nextdoor App. Her name is Emilia, a five-month-old pit bull mix with white and brown spots around both eyes.
Two missing PAWS Atlanta dogs now safely found, $1,000 reward for third one still missing
ATLANTA — The second of three stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs who were taken after a break-in at the shelter on Friday night has been found, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter. Violet, a five-month-old pit bull mix, was spotted Sunday morning tied to a telephone pole wearing her leash...
Three dogs stolen in PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter break-in, and one found
ATLANTA — Update: One dog was found late on Friday after being posted on the Nextdoor app. A donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter. A DeKalb County rescue shelter reported a break-in early Friday morning and said...
One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe
ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
If a pet makes noise for more than 10 minutes, owners could face consequences - if this ordinance passes
ATLANTA — Neighbors who believe they live next to a loud pet might be able to use a city ordinance more often - if an amendment passes. Atlanta City councilmember Dustin Hills has proposed a change to the Nuisance Animal Ordinance. In the interest of public safety and "to...
This monument in midtown Atlanta has history with British royalty
ATLANTA — Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest Monday, and across the pond and a monument in Atlanta's midtown will serve as a place of mourning. Standing tall over a busy interchange is part of Atlanta's connection to the British royal family - a gift from overseas.
Longtime Atlanta music executive and manager of rapper Ludacris facing murder charges, police say
ATLANTA — Chaka Zulu, a longtime music executive and manager of iconic Atlanta rapper Ludacris, is now facing murder charges, Atlanta Police Department said in a statement Saturday. Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators identified Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in the late-June shooting outside a...
Man shot, killed by pellet gun, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for assistance in a case in which a man died after being shot with a pellet gun by an unknown person. This happened on Sept. 14 on Forsyth Street, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station, according to police. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Horace Meadows, who is also known as Obie. Authorities said Meadows was experiencing homelessness.
Body found in wrecked vehicle off I-20 earlier this week identified as missing Covington mom
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
'Sick perversions' | Man gets 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting 11-year-old girl
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man will spend 12 years in prison and then life on probation after he pleaded guilty to molesting an 11-year-old girl. “This sexual predator took advantage of an innocent little girl, subjecting her to his sick perversions when no one was around to stop him," said Cherokee DA Shannon Wallace.
1 dead after tractor trailer collides with vehicles shutting down GA-400, driver charged with homicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 was shut down in both directions Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer killed one person in Forsyth County. The driver of the tractor trailer, 61-year-old Charles Wilkins, of Cumming, was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close and is currently being held on no bond, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stated.
