Atlanta, GA

WMAZ

WMAZ

Donor offers 1k for information leading to stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs

ATLANTA — There's a $1,000 reward being offered per dog for information leading to the two stolen from a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter on Friday morning. Three dogs were stolen from the shelter, and one was found later that night after a post on the Nextdoor App. Her name is Emilia, a five-month-old pit bull mix with white and brown spots around both eyes.
WMAZ

One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe

ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
WMAZ

This monument in midtown Atlanta has history with British royalty

ATLANTA — Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest Monday, and across the pond and a monument in Atlanta's midtown will serve as a place of mourning. Standing tall over a busy interchange is part of Atlanta's connection to the British royal family - a gift from overseas.
WMAZ

Man shot, killed by pellet gun, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for assistance in a case in which a man died after being shot with a pellet gun by an unknown person. This happened on Sept. 14 on Forsyth Street, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station, according to police. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Horace Meadows, who is also known as Obie. Authorities said Meadows was experiencing homelessness.
WMAZ

1 dead after tractor trailer collides with vehicles shutting down GA-400, driver charged with homicide, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 was shut down in both directions Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer killed one person in Forsyth County. The driver of the tractor trailer, 61-year-old Charles Wilkins, of Cumming, was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close and is currently being held on no bond, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stated.
