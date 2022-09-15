Read full article on original website
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
N.J. special ed teacher passed over for promotions because of his race, lawsuit alleges
A high school teacher is suing the Hackensack public school district, alleging he was repeatedly passed over for promotions to supervisory and administrative positions because he is Black. Rodney Lane, a special education teacher, claims in court papers the district favored white candidates over him and sometimes failed to interview...
Nurses at this NJ hospital say they ‘lack trust,’ wouldn’t feel safe as patients
The union representing nurses at a Monmouth County hospital has released survey results showing a lack of trust in hospital management — while the hospital slams the survey and summary as “devoid of facts” and “self-serving propaganda.”. A survey was carried out among Jersey Shore University...
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
Girls Tennis: State’s best players won’t get to meet at Bergen County Tournament
New Jersey high school tennis fans are being robbed of a chance to see the state’s top two players, Fort Lee’s Stephanie Yakoff and Holy Angels’ Erin Ha, meet on the tennis courts at the Bergen County Tournament. NJ Advance Media has learned that Holy Angels, which...
Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More
The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on New Jersey’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase were held...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Jersey Proud: Twin brothers walk 20 miles to raise funds for foster kids
Twin brothers are walking around the country to raise money and awareness for kids in foster care.
Life Center over Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap
Pedro Ribeiro finished with two assists to pace the offense for Life Center during a 3-1 victory over Princeton Day at the Westampton Sports Complex in Westampton. Life Center (6-1) came out aggressive in the first half, totaling 10 shots on goal over the first 40 minutes. John Mazzarisi made 16 stops in net for Princeton Day (2-2-1).
New Jersey Globe
Two dead people signed Trenton council candidate petition, lawsuit alleges
Update at 12:27 PM: Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz has ordered the Trenton city clerk to hold off on a ballot drawing and printing of ballots in Trenton’s South Ward until after a court hearing set for Monday afternoon. Desiree Clark died six years ago, but still managed to...
thesandpaper.net
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
Barlow scores twice in Spotswood’s shutout victory over Metuchen - Boys soccer recap
Kieran Barlow scored two goals as Spotswood shut out Metuchen 2-0 in Spotswood. It was a battle between two strong teams in the Greater Middlesex Conference. Aiden Scher made nine saves in net for Spotswood (4-2) to keep Metuchen (5-1) off the board. Barlow found the back of the net...
Person killed by N.J. train. Bergen line rail service suspended.
Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Rutherford on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the tracks at Park and East Erie Avenues around 8:30 a.m. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to a police scanner report.
Newark East Side over West Essex- Girls soccer recap
Isabelle Machado and Beatriz Oliveira each had a goal and an assist to lead Newark East Side to a 3-2 win over West Essex in Newark. After West Essex struck for a goal in the opening minute, Newark East Side (3-3) scored three times in a span of 20 minutes to take a 3-1 lead into halftime. Oliveira opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Machado gave her team the lead five minutes later. Cidney Martinez added a key insurance goal in the 32nd minute.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Montclair over Scotch Plains-Fanwood- Field hockey recap
Marin Furer and Ceci Cowart each scored for Montclair in a 2-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Montclair. Megan Previdi had an assist for Montclair (4-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Isabel Ginns made one save to earn the shutout. Gabbie Rijo made 22 saves for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (1-5). The...
Boys soccer: Camden Tech holds off Atlantic Tech - NJTAC Tournament
Freshman Connor Bachowski scored with about 10 minutes left as Camden Tech held off Atlantic Tech 2-1 in the NJTAC Tournament at Camden County Technical School, Gloucester Township Campus, in Sicklerville. Freshman Richard Manuel opened up proceedings for Camden Tech (2-2) in the second half off an assist by senior...
Englewood Chiropractor Who Violated Patients Loses License For Good: State Attorney General
An Englewood chiropractor who inappropriately touched and made sexual comments to female patients has permanently lost his license, state authorities announced. The professional misconduct of Archer Irby, 51, of Leonia was “egregious, depraved, and predatory,” the New Jersey Board of Chiropractic Examiners said in permanently revoking his license.
Comments / 0