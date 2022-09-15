ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Education
Vibe

Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More

The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on New Jersey’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase were held...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomfield College#University President#Arizona State University#Linus College
NJ.com

Life Center over Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap

Pedro Ribeiro finished with two assists to pace the offense for Life Center during a 3-1 victory over Princeton Day at the Westampton Sports Complex in Westampton. Life Center (6-1) came out aggressive in the first half, totaling 10 shots on goal over the first 40 minutes. John Mazzarisi made 16 stops in net for Princeton Day (2-2-1).
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
thesandpaper.net

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
NJ.com

Newark East Side over West Essex- Girls soccer recap

Isabelle Machado and Beatriz Oliveira each had a goal and an assist to lead Newark East Side to a 3-2 win over West Essex in Newark. After West Essex struck for a goal in the opening minute, Newark East Side (3-3) scored three times in a span of 20 minutes to take a 3-1 lead into halftime. Oliveira opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Machado gave her team the lead five minutes later. Cidney Martinez added a key insurance goal in the 32nd minute.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Montclair over Scotch Plains-Fanwood- Field hockey recap

Marin Furer and Ceci Cowart each scored for Montclair in a 2-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Montclair. Megan Previdi had an assist for Montclair (4-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Isabel Ginns made one save to earn the shutout. Gabbie Rijo made 22 saves for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (1-5). The...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy