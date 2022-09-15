Read full article on original website
Le Mars Man Behind Bars In O’Brien County On Felony Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — A Le Mars man is behind bars at the O’Brien County Jail in Primghar on felony drug charges after his arrest on Saturday in Paullina. According to criminal complaints filed by the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office with the county Clerk of Court, 36-year-old Adam Bartels of Le Mars was arrested and was charged with drug trafficking, a class B felony; a drug tax stamp violation and OWI (third offense), both class D felonies; and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and operation without ignition interlock device.
Man Faces Drug Charges After Stop South Of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A man with addresses in both Sioux Falls and Elbow Lake, Minnesota is in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids on several drug charges (at least one of them a felony) after a traffic stop south of Rock Rapids Friday night, September 16th, 2022.
Sheldon Police K9 Helps After Sibley Pair Run From Osceola County Deputy
Sibley, Iowa — Two Sibley area residents were apprehended last week with the help of the Sheldon Police Department’s K9, after they lead Osceola County authorities on a high-speed chase. According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, while on routine patrol in Sibley, an Osceola County deputy reports...
Former Primghar Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Meth Conspiracy
Primghar, Iowa — Federal authorities say 46-year-old Daniel Trevino, formerly of Primghar, was sentenced Friday to 10 years’ in federal prison. He pled guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to federal authorities, evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from December 2020 through April 2021, Trevino and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Rock Valley Man Dies, Two Others Injured In Accident Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Rock Valley man has died as the result of an accident near Sioux Center early on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 25-year-old Reyes Lopez-Lopez of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Mercury Mariner westbound on B40, three miles west of the Hardee’s corner in Sioux Center.
Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals
Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
Sheldon High School To Hold Farm Safety Day
Sheldon, Iowa — The Agriculture Department of Sheldon High School will be holding a Farm Safety Day on Friday, September 23rd. Jacob Fox, a Vocational Ag teacher at Sheldon High School, explains what Farm Safety Day is. The second graders will learn how to be safe on the farm....
Scott A. Rohwer
Scott A. Rohwer, age 64, of Spencer, formerly of Archer passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A celebration of life visitation will be from 5 to 7 P.M. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.
Jane Struve
Jane Struve, age 71 of rural Hartley, IA, passed away at her home near Hartley on Saturday, September 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 20th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hartley Funeral Home Chapel in Hartley. Visitation will also be held the Hartley Funeral Home on Tuesday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.; family will be present at that time.
Sports Schedule For Tuesday September 20th
The Sheldon cross country invite is set for Tuesday at the Sheldon golf course. Lakes and War Eagle Conference volleyball are also on the schedule. Akron-Westfield, BHRV, Estherville Lincoln Central, MOC-Floyd Valley, OA-BCIG, Remsen St. Mary’s, Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux Center, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City...
Sports Scores For Sunday September 18th
Gehlen Catholic hosted a CYO volleyball tournament Sunday.
