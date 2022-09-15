Paullina, Iowa — A Le Mars man is behind bars at the O’Brien County Jail in Primghar on felony drug charges after his arrest on Saturday in Paullina. According to criminal complaints filed by the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office with the county Clerk of Court, 36-year-old Adam Bartels of Le Mars was arrested and was charged with drug trafficking, a class B felony; a drug tax stamp violation and OWI (third offense), both class D felonies; and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and operation without ignition interlock device.

