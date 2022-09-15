Police report that a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash claimed the life of a Woodburn manOregon State Police reported that troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E north of Woodburn and south of Hubbard at about 8:27 p.m. Thursday. Preliminary investigations indicate that the pedestrian, William Morrison, 59, of Woodburn, was crossing 99E when he was struck by a white GMC Sierra operated by Daniel Sharabin, 20, of Woodburn. Emergency medical personnel also responded, but Morrison sustained fatal injuries. Sharabin was uninjured. Traffic on 99E was affected for about 5 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn and Hubbard police departments and Oregon Department of Transportation. Investigation into the crash is on going. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WOODBURN, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO