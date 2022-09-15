Read full article on original website
KTVL
Homeless advocates in Marion County look to address deaths near roadways
SALEM, Ore. — Advocates in Marion County say the issue of drivers hitting and killing people living on the street is a growing problem. Jimmy Jones is the executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. Jones said homeless camps continue to move around the region, often leading to people camping along dangerous roadways.
KTVL
Clackamas County K-9 retires from police work, begins role as community ambassdor
PORTLAND, Ore. — A K-9 in Clackamas County has retired and will continue to serve the community as an ambassador. This weekend the community came together to celebrate Grimm's years of hard work. Grimm served the county from 2015 to 2022. His handler, deputy Erik McGlothin, was very emotional...
KTVL
Police find 7-year-old safe after she is taken by car thief in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone stole a car in Southeast Portland while a 7-year-old girl was asleep in the vehicle, prompting an AMBER Alert on Sunday evening. The child was found "safe and sound" still inside the vehicle near Laurelhurst Park, Portland Police said at about 11:30 p.m., over four hours after the girl was reported as missing.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust
Oregon State Police found malnourished horses and cattle while serving a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation Tuesday. OSP said warrants were served on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City. In addition to 22 unregistered greenhouses to grow hemp or unlicensed to grow marijuana, investigators allegedly found nine...
Fatality on Hwy. 99E
Police report that a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash claimed the life of a Woodburn manOregon State Police reported that troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E north of Woodburn and south of Hubbard at about 8:27 p.m. Thursday. Preliminary investigations indicate that the pedestrian, William Morrison, 59, of Woodburn, was crossing 99E when he was struck by a white GMC Sierra operated by Daniel Sharabin, 20, of Woodburn. Emergency medical personnel also responded, but Morrison sustained fatal injuries. Sharabin was uninjured. Traffic on 99E was affected for about 5 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn and Hubbard police departments and Oregon Department of Transportation. Investigation into the crash is on going. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KATU.com
Two critically injured in crash along Highway 22E
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were airlifted to the hospital Thursday after a driver crashed into a tree along Highway 22E, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. near milepost 25. Initial reports state that Randy Flickinger, 65, of Salem was heading east...
kptv.com
7-year-old girl missing from east Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a car when it was stolen in east Portland Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 7 p.m., police responded to Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard, where a victim said their...
Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex
The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
Man charged with attempted murder after armed casino robbery
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, pointed a gun at a cashier after demanding $1 million. He also threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
Channel 6000
Portland woman describes ‘horrifying’ encounter with homeless intruder in her house
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evidence of Portland’s mental health and homeless crisis can be seen throughout the city, but one local woman says more needs to be done after witnessing a homeless person come inside her home and fall asleep in her child’s bed. Kelsey Smith described...
kptv.com
Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
kptv.com
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down
A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
