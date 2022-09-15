ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship

PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Soccer Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent female athletes over the years. Few athletes, if any, have garnered more attention with their photoshoots than Alex Morgan. The legendary United States women's national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. In fact, Morgan was...
SOCCER
NBA Analysis Network

Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
NBA
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment

Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka jabs PGA Tour: LIV Golf caddies treated "like human beings"

Brooks Koepka has highlighted the fact that caddies are "treated like human beings" when asked what his biggest takeaways are since joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Koepka, 32, spoke to the media after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago where Cameron Smith is closing in on his maiden victory on the controversial series.
GOLF
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
GOLF
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA

