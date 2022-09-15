ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway

Governor also announces Dawkins Line Rail Trail project to begin soon. Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky gets federal approval for $70million statewide electric vehicle charging network

Gov. Andy Beshear announced recently that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70-million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
County
Breathitt County, KY
City
Buckhorn, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
WBKO

Officials to hold town halls on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
FRANKFORT, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky reports first death in 3 years due to West Nile virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky has seen its first death due to West Nile virus in at least three years, according to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, with two other positive cases reported in Jefferson County. In 2021, there were three human cases and no deaths in Louisville, according...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Gas Prices Keep Tumbling In West Kentucky

Gas prices are continuing to take their precipitous tumble, opening this week in west central Kentucky nine cents lower than last. According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, petroleum in west Kentucky is now at an average $3.20 per gallon. Prices dipping below $3.00/gallon by the winter holidays is becoming a real possibility.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Travel Trailers#Emergency Management#Disaster Management#The Kentucky State Police#Ksp Post 13#Fleming Neon
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
WKYT 27

Shady Rays sets sights on food insecurity in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunglass outfit Shady Rays has partnered with a local food bank this month to provide meals for hungry Kentuckians. This week, they’re offering a deal to customers who support their efforts. Team member William Mayo says Shady Rays has set its sights on food insecurity...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

6 people inducted into Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Distillers' Association welcomed six new members into its Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Kentucky Distillers' Association, KDA, created the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2001. After two years off for COVID-19, this year marks 20 years of adding influential people to the hall of fame, recognizing their dedication to the industry.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky Honor Flight returns to nation’s capital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of war veterans are back in Kentucky tonight after a memorable day in the nations capital. The Honor Flight takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for them. “I just feel like they are all my people,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
WKYT 27

Day 1 of Ky. school shooter’s parole hearings wraps up

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The parole hearings for Kentucky school shooter Michael Carneal are underway. Carneal was a 14-year-old high school freshman in 1997 when he killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting in Western Kentucky. He is eligible for parole after serving 25 years of his life sentence.
KENTUCKY STATE
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
CARTER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy