One dead, two injured in Sioux County crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash
Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
Sheriff reports use of drones leads to arrests in Osceola County
Two people were arrested after officers deployed K9s and a drone to locate individuals in Siouxland fields.
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
TWO HIGHWAY & STREET REPAIR PROJECTS BEGIN MONDAY
A WATER MAIN REPAIR PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN MONDAY ON HIGHWAY 75 / SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD. THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS A NEW WATER MAIN WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON THE WEST SIDE OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD BETWEEN LEECH AVENUE AND CUNNINGHAM DRIVE. IN ADDITION TO THE WATER MAIN,...
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
1 dead, 1 injured after crash near Pierson, ISP says
One person is dead and another injured after a Wednesday night crash near Pierson, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
TRAIN CARS DERAIL, CLOSE NORTHSIDE INTERSECTION
TWO CARS FROM A UNION PACIFIC TRAIN WENT OFF THE TRACKS IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY MORNING. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 10AM AT 28TH AND FLOYD. NO ONE WAS HURT, THERE WERE NO HAZMAT SPILLS, AND NO PEDESTRIANS OR VEHICLES WERE INVOLVED IN THE DERAILMENT. THERE...
Two Injured In Thursday Collision South Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Two people were sent to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash south of Sheldon early Thursday evening. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 Thursday evening at 350th Street and Highway 60, approximately two miles south of Sheldon. Deputies say a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by 55-year-old Paula Haarsma of Sioux Center, was northbound on Highway 60 when Haarsma lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada, driven by 42-year-old Leah Herda of Alton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.
Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
Former Cherokee officer pleads guilty to hit-and-run of child
A former officer of the Cherokee Police Department has pleaded guilty in the case of hitting a 6-year-old girl with a pickup in May.
WATCH NOW: North Sioux City resident shares concerns over McCook Lake canal proposal
Julie Burhoop, vice president of the McCook Lake Association, talks about the history of the lake and expresses concerns about the proposed canal on the lake.
Sheldon Child Injured When Struck By SUV
Sheldon, Iowa — A 6-year-old Sheldon boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV in Sheldon. According to Sheldon, Police, the mishap occurred when the child attempted to cross the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 9th Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 3:20 Tuesday afternoon (September 13th). Authorities say the child was struck by a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by 24-year-old Cory Frohwein of Sheldon.
Colorado man found guilty of murdering former Sioux City woman
PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A 71-year-old Colorado man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killings of 21-year-old Annette Schnee and 29-year-old Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer in 1982. Annette Schnee graduated from East High in 1978 before moving to Colorado. She was reported missing in...
Andrew 'Andy' Miedema
Andrew "Andy" Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday today, Sept. 18. A family dinner was held in August. Cards may be sent to 301 Hartford Ave. SE, Orange City, IA 51041. Andy was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Hospers, Iowa. Her married Joan (Van Leeuwen)...
Carroll Police Department Transitions To New Duty Pistols For All Officers
Officers with the Carroll Police Department are now carrying new duty sidearms as part of a departmentwide effort to improve accuracy and situational awareness. According to Captain Ethan Kathol, this is the second service pistol change for the department in the last 10 years. Previously, officers used .40-caliber pistols and switched to the more common 9mm Glock 17 around 2016. Kathol says the transition now is from iron sights to a more modern red dot system.
HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY
AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
2022 Clay County Fair draws huge crowd
Thousands of Siouxlanders filled the Clay County Fairgrounds in Spencer Thursday.
