ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Fourth grade teacher receives key to Santa Maria-Bonita School District award

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srdid_0hx3f1Os00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A fourth grade teacher at Tunnell School in Santa Maria was awarded the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's first-ever Key to the District Award at a school board meeting on Wednesday night.

David DuBransky was selected for the honor by board president Ricky Lara who said he chose DuBransky because of the positive impact he has had on students, even ones that are not in his classroom.

Lara said that his son became a high school teacher because of DuBransky's influence. "(He) is an extraordinary man because he makes a connection with every kid and every parent," Lara said of DuBransky. "He is a person of knowledge, kindness, and perseverance."

DuBransky began at the district at the start of the 2000-01 school year as a kindergarten teacher at Ontiveros School. He then moved on to teach fourth grade at Rice School before teaching fourth grade at Tunnell School where he has been since 2004.

"I love what I do; I definitely wouldn't do anything else," DuBransky told the crowd of teachers, staff members, and families at the board meeting. "I do my best to make each kid's day as great as I can...in the end, I'm working for the kids and their parents."

Many students know DuVransky through his work with the Flag Football League, the district elementary track meet, and his volunteer work with the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, said district spokeswoman Maggie White.

He is a district alumnus, having attended Adam Elementary and El Camino Junior High School. He graduated high school from Santa Maria High School and graduated from Allan Hancock College before earning a degree in social sciences and a teaching credential from Chapman University. He also received a master's degree in administration from Cal Lutheran.

DuBransky is also a magician and entertains children at parties, fundraisers, and school functions, Lara said that DuBransky's volunteer work with children was another reason he was selected for the inaugural award.


"David is the kind of teacher who develops lasting relationships with students, families, and coworkers," Lara said. "His goal is always to make the biggest and the best difference he can for the most children he can reach."

The post Fourth grade teacher receives key to Santa Maria-Bonita School District award appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Education
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Santa Barbara Independent

County Animal Services Director Announced

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is. pleased to announce that after an extensive recruitment process, Sarah Aguilar has. been selected as the new County Animal Services Director. Aguilar brings a wealth of.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Elementary School#High School#School Board#K12#Tunnell School#Rice School#The Flag Football League
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 13-14

Alan Asher Grubman, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Alan was born September 17, 1939. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Stanley McCumsey, age 89, of Bradley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Stanley was born May 6, 1933. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New county health center opens in Paso Robles

Clinic brings together public health, behavioral health services. – County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health and County of San Luis Obispo Public Health clinics are now together under one roof at a new facility in Paso Robles, offering a wide range of services to those who live or work in northern San Luis Obispo County. The new facility is located at 805 4th Street, with parking nearby.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy