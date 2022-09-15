ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Okaloosa County, FL
Accidents
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The midterm elections are getting closer and closer. There is a Florida state house race that a recent poll shows is just one point apart, which is essentially tied. District 113, redistricted, now comprises some of Miami-Dade County’s denser neighborhoods in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Fast Food#Carjacker#Accident#Okaloosa County Sheriff
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10NEWS

Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip

TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Florida Man Who Got Arm Bitten Off By Alligator and Survived in Swamp Gives Wild Interview

A Florida man is opening up about a recent nightmarish alligator attack that resulted in the loss of one of his arms. After a gator bit Eric Merda’s arm off while swimming in Lake Manatee, he spent three exhausting days on the swamp with one arm, Tampa’s WTSP reports. There have been at least a half-dozen gator attacks in the Tampa Bay region this season, the most recent of which involved a 77-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend. Merda is one of those fortunate individuals who were able to share his experience.
wflx.com

Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning

Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
BOCANEWSNOW

Tropical Wave East Of Florida Still Developing, Depression May Form

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave that now has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression — or more. As of early Wednesday morning, it is the only active tropical system in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Turnto10.com

State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal

(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Enormous 625-Pound Alligator Bagged in South Carolina Lake

Last weekend marked the opening of alligator hunting season in South Carolina, and a local taxidermy shop is getting swamped with gators for processing. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, SC already received 18 gators by Sunday, the shop posted on Facebook. According to the shop, the first one they received on Saturday night was a massive 13-foot gator from upper Lake Marion.
RAVENEL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy