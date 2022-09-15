Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
click orlando
Here’s how long you have to get a Florida driver’s license after moving here
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “I am new to Florida. How long do I have...
Couple accidentally charged $100K for dinner on cruise from Florida
A couple sailing aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas was mistakenly charged nearly $100,000 after dining in one of the ship’s specialty restaurants.
Click10.com
Texas sheriff opens investigation into DeSantis’ migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard
MIAMI – A Texas sheriff has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly a group of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, his agency tweeted Monday evening. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, held...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The midterm elections are getting closer and closer. There is a Florida state house race that a recent poll shows is just one point apart, which is essentially tied. District 113, redistricted, now comprises some of Miami-Dade County’s denser neighborhoods in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
A middle school student is missing and another is hospitalized after possible lightning strike causes rowing vessel to capsize in Florida
Search and rescue efforts are underway after lightning struck near a middle school rowing club practicing at an Orlando lake Thursday, causing the boat to capsize and leaving one student missing and another hospitalized, officials said.
Coast Guard offloads more than $475M in illegal drugs in Florida
The Coast Guard said it offloaded more than $475 million worth of illegal drugs at Base Miami Beach on Thursday.
Florida man becomes ‘instant millionaire’ from scratch-off game
A Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Friday, Florida Lottery officials announced.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Small plane that took off from Florida crashes into deepest part of Georgia lake, officials say
A small plane that took off from Florida crashed into a Georgia lake over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WYFF.
74-year-old man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys
A Florida man died Monday during a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.
10NEWS
Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip
TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
Florida Man Who Got Arm Bitten Off By Alligator and Survived in Swamp Gives Wild Interview
A Florida man is opening up about a recent nightmarish alligator attack that resulted in the loss of one of his arms. After a gator bit Eric Merda’s arm off while swimming in Lake Manatee, he spent three exhausting days on the swamp with one arm, Tampa’s WTSP reports. There have been at least a half-dozen gator attacks in the Tampa Bay region this season, the most recent of which involved a 77-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend. Merda is one of those fortunate individuals who were able to share his experience.
wflx.com
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
Tropical Wave East Of Florida Still Developing, Depression May Form
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave that now has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression — or more. As of early Wednesday morning, it is the only active tropical system in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Turnto10.com
State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal
(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
wogx.com
Fentanyl found in Central Florida school: What parents need to know
A packet of fentanyl was recently found at a Central Florida school. The deadly drug can come in many forms that parents should learn to recognize.
PHOTO: Enormous 625-Pound Alligator Bagged in South Carolina Lake
Last weekend marked the opening of alligator hunting season in South Carolina, and a local taxidermy shop is getting swamped with gators for processing. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, SC already received 18 gators by Sunday, the shop posted on Facebook. According to the shop, the first one they received on Saturday night was a massive 13-foot gator from upper Lake Marion.
