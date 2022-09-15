Read full article on original website
Apex Legends’ accidental pay-to-win skins are getting nerfed
Apex Legends skins are cosmetic only and offer no gameplay advantages, or at least they’re supposed to be. In a few cases, it seems that there were some skins with iron sights (the aiming device built into in-game model of the weapon) that were a little too good, so developer Respawn Entertainment is altering them to be more in line with everything else.
Spider-Gwen is the star of Fortnite’s new battle pass
Fortnite’s newest season has begun and that means a new battle pass full of skins and cosmetics for players to unlock. While the latest pass mostly has characters unique to the Fortnite universe, its signature unlock is Spider-Gwen, aka Gwen Stacy, in her iconic costume from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Sci-fi shooter Earth: Revival tries to do everything, to its peril
The year is 2112. Following first contact with a hostile alien force, Earth has been left ravaged. You, one of apparently (but not really) few survivors, are tasked with becoming a crackshot sci-fi super-soldier who specializes in all things shootybangs. As you level up, the number beside your name increases, although not in adherence to any rhyme or reason. Once it looks high enough, you enter a dungeon with three of your friends to complete basic fetch quests before challenging a monster who is noticeably larger than the monsters surrounding it to a war of attrition. This is Earth: Revival.
Fortnite’s new season update lets you walk through walls
Fortnite’s newest season is here and it takes players to a world where everything is shiny and chrome. Fortnite: Chapter 3 Season 4 is called Paradise, and brings new powers, weapons, and locations to the game, as well as a new battle pass with skins like Spider-Gwen. The game’s...
Exclusive: It’s Geralt vs. the Big Bad Wolf in Dark Horse’s new Witcher comic
Geralt of Rivia is getting another new comic book with some familiar foes. Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics and CD Projekt Red, Polygon can exclusively reveal that the new series will follow the famous Witcher on a fairytale-inspired adventure. The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves will have four issues, the first of which will release later this year on Dec. 21.
Litwick is finally getting a Pokémon Go Community Day
Pokémon Go’s October Community Day will feature none other than Litwick, the candle fire-and ghost-type Pokémon. On Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time, Litwick will spawn in huge numbers and you’ll be able to grab a Shiny Litwick easily. The Shiny, which sports an blue flame rather than a purple one, is quite literally the perfect Halloween Pokémon due to the beautiful orange Shiny it gets when fully evolved.
Diablo 4 closed beta coming soon, public tests in early 2023
Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment will host a closed beta for its new action role-playing game focused on the title’s end-game, it announced Monday. The “confidential” closed beta test will be playable in 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. A public testing phase, open to all, is slated for early 2023, Blizzard said.
Elden Ring board game on the way from Dark Souls, Resident Evil board game publisher
A board game based on Elden Ring is on the way from Steamforged Games. The British company is the same publisher behind other video game-inspired tabletop games, including Dark Souls: The Board Game, multiple Resident Evil Board games, and Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game. The project will be funded via Kickstarter. No pricing information, release date, or project launch date were announced.
Assassin’s Creed Origins is still the best game in the series
With all of its courtly intrigue, geopolitical turmoil, and millennia-spanning time travel, it’s easy to forget that Assassin’s Creed Origins begins with the death of a child. When protagonists Bayek and Aya set off on their interlaced revenge missions across Egypt, Libya, and the Sinai Peninsula, the unimaginable has already happened. The rest is just details as they both do their best to cope with the loss of their son.
Return to Monkey Island confidently clings to its powerful DNA
For whatever critiques you could level at the Monkey Island franchise, you have to admire its utter refusal to die. Today’s release of Return to Monkey Island marks 13 years since the last game, Telltale’s Tales of Monkey Island, an episodic adventure from 2009. That hiatus was preceded by a nine-year break that followed Curse of Monkey Island, which was the final LucasArts adventure game. Did I mention there was a six-year lapse before that?
The actors behind House of the Dragon’s power couple know they kick ass
In an episode full of surprising developments, some of the best news from the latest episode of House of the Dragon is that House of the Dragon fans finally have a couple to root for. Though Ser Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his wife, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), have...
At long last, the Hunter x Hunter manga returns in November
It’s official — the Hunter x Hunter manga is finally returning. The Shonen Jump twitter account posted the news that Volume 37 would come out on November 4 in Japan. There is no word on when the volume will come out stateside, but Polygon has reached out to Viz Media to confirm.
Alicent’s green dress is a major turning point in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon’s fifth episode is an eventful one. But between the weddings, feasts, and fights, the single most important moment was when all eyes were on Alicent Hightower’s dress. While the show itself gave a small explanation of its historical significance, it plays an important enough...
Grand Theft Auto 6 leak reveals over 90 gameplay videos
In an unprecedented leak, more than 90 videos of the in-development Grand Theft Auto 6 have surfaced online. The leaker posted the videos on GTAForums under the username teapotuberhacker. They claimed to have accessed them directly from Rockstar Games’ internal Slack. The videos show robberies, gunplay, open-world driving, and...
The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals just fought a god, and the god won
AXE: Judgment Day is the best Marvel Comics crossover I’ve read in ages. Every issue so far and the vast majority of the tie-ins have been packed with tension, action, and character. But what I like most is how the core title — which forms the narrative spine, from...
