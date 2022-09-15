The year is 2112. Following first contact with a hostile alien force, Earth has been left ravaged. You, one of apparently (but not really) few survivors, are tasked with becoming a crackshot sci-fi super-soldier who specializes in all things shootybangs. As you level up, the number beside your name increases, although not in adherence to any rhyme or reason. Once it looks high enough, you enter a dungeon with three of your friends to complete basic fetch quests before challenging a monster who is noticeably larger than the monsters surrounding it to a war of attrition. This is Earth: Revival.

