A Decade of Decadence: DBL Law’s Women of Excellence Event at the home of Bob and Diane Hoffer
DBL Law’s fête of the season returned in spectacular fashion at the residence of Bob and Diane Hoffer in Fort Mitchell on Friday. Billed as a networking event with “Cocktails, lifestyle, luxury, wellness, food, and more,” there were a variety of activities and presentations for it’s guests of distinction, with something for everyone to experience.
Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue to host NKY Cocktail Classic event
September is National bourbon heritage month, and bartenders in Northern Kentucky along the B-Line are having a cocktail competition to celebrate. Their goal is to have all bars along the line make a cocktail and sell that drink to patrons of their bars during September, while explaining the heritage of bourbon and how they made their cocktail.
Hang with alligators and penguins at Newport Aquarium’s annual Nauti Nite
WAVE Foundation, Newport Aquarium’s nonprofit organization, is holding its annual gala, Nauti Nite, on Friday, Oct. 7 at the aquarium. While interacting with alligators, penguins and other animals, guests can sample food from 20 local restaurants. There will also be live entertainment and a live auction. The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Boone County town hall to raise awareness about elder abuse, scams
The Boone County Elder Abuse Prevention Task Force will be hosting a town hall to raise awareness about elder abuse and scams, as well as strategies to avoid becoming a victim of these threats. It will be held on Oct. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boone County...
Alexandria welcomes new city clerk
Alexandria officially swore in longtime city employee Stephanie Tarter as city clerk at Thursday’s city council meeting. Tarter currently works as the assistant city clerk and will assume her new duties on October 1. “I have no doubt that Stephanie’s going to do a wonderful job,” said councilwoman Susan...
Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool
An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
NKY’s four Indian restaurants serve up food and culture
India produces around 75% of the world’s spices and was the first country in the world to refine and consume sugar. So even if you have never eaten Indian food, odds are that you have tasted Indian seasoning. Though Northern Kentucky and India are separated by more than 8,000...
Boone County plans ‘CVG trail’
Boone County is planning a 4.6-mile pedestrian path near the northern portion of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The 10-foot-wide, 4.6-mile path, currently referred to as the CVG trail, will stretch from Conner Road in Hebron, along KY 20, to Mineola Pike in Erlanger. The trail will be for pedestrians and bikes only, creating a path near the airport’s northern property.
Republican candidates speak at Wilder city council meeting
Two local Republican candidates, Shelley Funke Frommeyer and Jerry Gearding, visited the Wilder City Council meeting last week. Several Wilder residents also attended the meeting, both to hear about news related to the city and to listen to the candidates speak. Tyna Eichman, a Wilder resident of 14 years, attended...
TMU Sports Round-up: Saints football evens season up at Campbellsville
TMU QB Vaden puts up 2 passing, 2 running TDs in MSC win over Campbellsville. With a 44-36 win at Campbellsville Saturday, Thomas More football moved to 1-0 in the Mid-South Conference thanks to quarterback Rae’Von Vaden’s best game of the season as he produced four touchdowns (two passing, 103 yards total, and two rushing, 104 yards total).
NKU sports round-up: Norse men’s soccer beats Ft. Wayne
The Northern Kentucky University Norse men’s soccer team (3-4 overall) knocked off the Indiana University–Purdue University Fort Wayne Mastodons, 3-0 on Saturday to even their Horizon League record to 1-1 overall. NKU graduate student goalkeeper Daniel Bermingham saved the one Mastadon shot on goal in his third game...
Soccer: Newport Catholic shuts out Bishop Brossart
Newport Catholic defeated Bishop Brossart, 3-0, Saturday afternoon at Morscher Park behind a strong effort from senior goalkeeper Ryan Mullen and goals from Ryan Desmond, Owen Roeder, and Jonathan Green. “Ryan has been awesome this year and he’s made a huge leap from last year. We told him specifically that...
Boone County woman found not guilty of trying to vote twice in 2020 Primary
In a jury trial held Monday, a Boone County woman was found not guilty of falsely impersonating a voter during the 2020 Primary election. Linda O. Smith was accused of falsely impersonating a voter, a Class D felony, for allegedly voting twice during the 2020 Primary. According to the timeline...
One person killed in Monday morning collision in Hebron
Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to North Bend Road just north of Gateway Boulevard in Hebron for a reported collision Monday just after 8 a.m. Once on scene, first responders observed a person obviously deceased inside of an involved vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Preliminary...
Ft. Mitchell crash injures motorcycle driver
A motorcycle driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Sunday morning near the Dixie Highway exit on I-75. Ft. Mitchell Police reported that only the motorcycle was involved in the crash. The driver was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Further details were not available. Ft. Mitchell Police is...
Former Kenton Co. coroner convicted on federal drug charges
Former Kenton County Coroner David Suetholz was convicted last week in federal court of multiple drug-related charges. Suetholz, of Ludlow, was found guilty by a federal jury of illegally prescribing controlled substances Oxycontin, Klonopin, Ambien, and Valium in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Court documents and evidence presented at...
Highlands outlasts Ryle in shootout
“Was there anything that didn’t happen in that game?” Highlands Head Coach Bob Sphire asked. Charlie Noon’s 268 all-purpose yards keyed Highlands to victory over Ryle Friday night at Borland Stadium in Union, 57-46, in a wild one that had just about everything a football game has to offer.
Tough CovCath leaves no doubt in ending Beechwood’s longest-in-state win streak
Don’t talk about “time of possession,” the smart guys tell you, it’s the most meaningless of all football stats. But not always. Not Friday night in Park Hills where the homestanding Class 5A Colonels of Covington Catholic took the ball from Beechwood’s Class 2A Tigers and wouldn’t give it back. Until they kicked it off. After a touchdown, usually.
