Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?
It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
‘Cruise-In for a Cause’ hopes to bring an end to impaired driving
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The eighth annual “Cruise-in for a Cause,” partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Sunday afternoon at Brady Street Stadium. In 2014 Teangelo Garrard was killed by a drunk driver, leaving behind a five-month-old son. His friends Samantha and Jake Harry started the annual car...
This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award
It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
Illinois Governor Pritzker picks up another endorsement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday. The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions. Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement […]
Underbrinks Named One of the Top 5 Small Town Illinois Bakeries
The fact that we have so many great local bakeries is no secret to those of us that grew up in the Quincy/Hannibal area. However, it's still awesome when one of them gets some national recognition which is what just happened for one Quincy bakery. Only In Your State just...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
What is your favorite comfort food? If it's a nice, tasty pizza then you have come to the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing pizza spots in Illinois. All of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high quality ingredients. Also, all of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. With that being said, if you haven't visited these pizza places in Illinois, you should definitely do something about that, especially if you want to see what real pizza should taste like. While Italy is just a flight or two away, flying for that long just to enjoy some traditional pizza is not worth it. Or is it? I'll let you decide.
Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?
With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
That Artsy Fartsy Event
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sharon Larson, Homestead Art & Studio, highlights the upcoming free event (with a disarming and funny name) featuring art and wine set for Sept. 24th from 5-8 p.m. on the patio and the surrounding area of Homestead Art & Studio, 520 8th Street, DeWitt. For more information,...
Panelists talk risks, rewards of carbon dioxide pipeline from Iowa to Illinois
A whistleblower brings concerns to Congress about your security on social media. The president makes a big re-commitment to fight cancer. And a pipeline to transfer carbon dioxide from Iowa to Illinois generates concerns from environmentalists. We talk about that this morning with a couple of former Iowa state representatives:...
Illinois Extension offers virtual and in-person gardening workshops
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, invites viewers to consider attending the following upcoming virtual and in-person opportunities to access research-backed, un-biased information. Many of the programs are free but participants must register. Gardening in the Air, is a free (donations appreciated) virtual fall...
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names’ use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called Laughing Squaw Sloughs, but is now known as Cherry Hill Woods Sloughs, while the former Squaw Island in Calhoun County has been renamed Calhoun Island. The Chicago Tribune reports the two Illinois sites are among nearly 650 geographic features across the nation renamed on Sept. 8 following an order by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that declared the word “squaw” derogatory and created a renaming process.
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
New website unveiled Monday provides resources for Iowans with Opioid Use Disorder
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A website dedicated to providing Iowans with a path to recovery from Opioid Use Disorder was unveiled Monday. IowaOpioidHelp.com directs Iowans to treatment centers and other resources across the state, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said. “Most people do not realize that addiction to opioids...
Why Pritzker’s administration gave millions to relatives of his Republican rival
CHICAGO - Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey regularly rails against government spending while accusing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of trying to solve the state’s problems merely by tossing money into “the four winds.”. “That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois — more money, more spending,”...
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport’s Housing Choice Voucher Office will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 rental assistance) waiting list on Monday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, September 21, 2022. This is the first time the waiting list has been open...
