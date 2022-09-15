ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview

ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Railroad crossing: Here’s how Florida drivers, pedestrians can stay safe around train tracks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The start of Rail Safety Week kicked off on Monday in Winter Park, where hundreds of Florida commuters take the SunRail. Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson David Parks said the goal this week is to show drivers across Central Florida just how easy it is to not get hit by a train by simply paying attention to existing road markings and signs.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Fatal crash investigated on SR-528 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash left at least one person dead late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 528 near the Innovation Way exit in Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a 21-year-old...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

West Melbourne Man Dies in Vehicle Crash on State Road 528 in Orange County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A 21-year-old man from West Melbourne died Sunday night after a fatal crash in Orange County on State Road 528. The crash happened around 8:31 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 528 near mile marker 19 when he ran off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

1 injured in Orlando apartment fire, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was injured in an apartment fire in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Orlando Fire Department. Crews responded to a single-story apartment building along Willow Run Monday afternoon, which is where they found heavy smoke and a fast-moving fire, OFD stated on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)

Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
ORLANDO, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL)

Located along Florida’s ever-popular Space Coast, Titusville has an amazingly unique mix of history, science, and natural scenery that are rarely found together. You are reading: Free things to do in titusville fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL) Titusville is in Brevard County and had...
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

More storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
ORLANDO, FL
cw34.com

Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

