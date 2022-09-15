ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are All The "She-Hulk" Details I Spotted In Episode 5, From A Deadpool Reference To A Familiar Helmet

By Nora Dominick
🚨 Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 on Disney+! 🚨

Hi, hello, and welcome back to these chaotic Marvel posts where I try to break down every detail or cool Easter egg. So, here are all the details I noticed in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5:

If you're new to these posts, welcome, and I apologize for all of my nerdy yelling! If you're returning after WandaVision , Falcon and the Winter Soldier , Loki Season 1 , What If...? Season 1 , Hawkeye , Moon Knight , AND Ms. Marvel , well then, thanks so much for coming back!

1. First, Titania trademarking She-Hulk before Jen thinks of it is likely a nod to a real-life trademark story involving She-Hulk, Marvel, and CBS. Basically, when The Incredible Hulk was airing in the late '70s, Stan Lee worried that the production company behind the show would see an opportunity to create a spinoff with a female character. So, in order to stop this from happening, Stan Lee and artist John Buscema wrote Savage She-Hulk Issue #1 , which introduced Jennifer Walters. This gave Marvel the trademark to She-Hulk, and the rest is history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLW4b_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

2. Nikki mentions that she follows Titania on Twitter, and fun fact, you can actually follow Titania on Twitter IRL. She's got a verified account and everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyuS5_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @titania

3. When Nikki and Pug see the knockoff Avengers merchandise, you can see the subtle differences for each of the Avengers that make it different enough from the real thing. You've got more yellow than red on Iron Man's outfit, and Captain America has an eagle on his shield instead of a star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tu5Zb_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

4. Meanwhile, Hawkeye is shooting an arrow with a literal hawk claw at the end, Thor's wielding a shovel (not a hammer), The Hulk is purple and has a mustache, and Black Widow has a scorpion logo on her chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTEPY_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

5. You can see that the knockoff Captain America shield has a blue ring around a blue star, whereas the real shield has a red ring around a white star with a blue background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sES3V_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

6. The Avengers also have different names on this merchandise. There's Thur, Hawkguy, Iron, Holk, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sok0w_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

7. Also, the fact that there are two rows of mugs for Thor, Captain America, AND Iron Man, but only one row for Hawkeye, Hulk, and Black Widow is a very subtle nod to how Thor, Cap, and Iron Man are often considered the most popular Avengers, so they would need more merch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2IVA_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

8. While giving his testimony in court, one of Jen's dates mentions that She-Hulk is "incredible," which is a callback to Episode 4 where She-Hulk mentioned that everyone uses "incredible," like The Incredible Hulk, when talking about her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TxJRS_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

9. The helmet that Luke created for a client is a mask for Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock. Of course, Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Matt from the Netflix series Daredevil in the MCU going forward. He's scheduled to appear in She-Hulk later this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icE0G_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

10. Also, you'll notice this Daredevil helmet is yellow, which is different than the one Matt wore in Netflix's Daredevil. In some of the Marvel comics, Daredevil's suit was actually yellow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0ifj_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

11. If you pause quickly, you can also see the rest of Matt's suit hanging among the rack near where Luke places the Daredevil helmet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqK6r_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

12. In the credits, you can spot She-Hulk holding up a mug that says "Avongers" as evidence during a case. This mug has been here since the first episode of She-Hulk , but now we know what Avongers references.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFMxv_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

13. In the credits, we get a look at Pug's shoe collection, which he mentioned to Nikki earlier in the episode. I'll go through a few of the shoes you can spot, but the first big Easter egg is the Deadpool shoe right near Nikki's head. Deadpool is FINALLY and OFFICIALLY part of the MCU, and this is our first direct reference to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYs9S_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

14. Now, you can also spot sneakers for what appear to be Wolverine and Cyclops, which is so extremely cool because this is yet ANOTHER tease that the X-Men will likely be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhqXE_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

15. Then, we also can spot shoes for what appear to be The Thing, Hobgoblin, Nova, and Ghost Rider. Again, characters we haven't met in the MCU, but could very soon. Especially The Thing, who is part of the Fantastic Four. We did get a version of Ghost Rider in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5rTW_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

16. As for shoes of MCU characters we already know and love, you can spot what appear to be shoes for Iron Man (of course), Captain America, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Moon Knight, Vision, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Cvca_0hx3eFda00
Marvel / Disney+

Did you catch any other Easter eggs or cool details? Have a better theory for one mentioned above? Tell me everything in the comments below!

