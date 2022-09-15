Here Are All The "She-Hulk" Details I Spotted In Episode 5, From A Deadpool Reference To A Familiar Helmet
🚨 Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 on Disney+! 🚨
Hi, hello, and welcome back to these chaotic Marvel posts where I try to break down every detail or cool Easter egg. So, here are all the details I noticed in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5:
If you're new to these posts, welcome, and I apologize for all of my nerdy yelling! If you're returning after WandaVision , Falcon and the Winter Soldier , Loki Season 1 , What If...? Season 1 , Hawkeye , Moon Knight , AND Ms. Marvel , well then, thanks so much for coming back!
1. First, Titania trademarking She-Hulk before Jen thinks of it is likely a nod to a real-life trademark story involving She-Hulk, Marvel, and CBS. Basically, when The Incredible Hulk was airing in the late '70s, Stan Lee worried that the production company behind the show would see an opportunity to create a spinoff with a female character. So, in order to stop this from happening, Stan Lee and artist John Buscema wrote Savage She-Hulk Issue #1 , which introduced Jennifer Walters. This gave Marvel the trademark to She-Hulk, and the rest is history.
2. Nikki mentions that she follows Titania on Twitter, and fun fact, you can actually follow Titania on Twitter IRL. She's got a verified account and everything.
3. When Nikki and Pug see the knockoff Avengers merchandise, you can see the subtle differences for each of the Avengers that make it different enough from the real thing. You've got more yellow than red on Iron Man's outfit, and Captain America has an eagle on his shield instead of a star.
4. Meanwhile, Hawkeye is shooting an arrow with a literal hawk claw at the end, Thor's wielding a shovel (not a hammer), The Hulk is purple and has a mustache, and Black Widow has a scorpion logo on her chest.
5. You can see that the knockoff Captain America shield has a blue ring around a blue star, whereas the real shield has a red ring around a white star with a blue background.
6. The Avengers also have different names on this merchandise. There's Thur, Hawkguy, Iron, Holk, and more.
7. Also, the fact that there are two rows of mugs for Thor, Captain America, AND Iron Man, but only one row for Hawkeye, Hulk, and Black Widow is a very subtle nod to how Thor, Cap, and Iron Man are often considered the most popular Avengers, so they would need more merch.
8. While giving his testimony in court, one of Jen's dates mentions that She-Hulk is "incredible," which is a callback to Episode 4 where She-Hulk mentioned that everyone uses "incredible," like The Incredible Hulk, when talking about her.
9. The helmet that Luke created for a client is a mask for Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock. Of course, Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Matt from the Netflix series Daredevil in the MCU going forward. He's scheduled to appear in She-Hulk later this season.
10. Also, you'll notice this Daredevil helmet is yellow, which is different than the one Matt wore in Netflix's Daredevil. In some of the Marvel comics, Daredevil's suit was actually yellow.
11. If you pause quickly, you can also see the rest of Matt's suit hanging among the rack near where Luke places the Daredevil helmet.
12. In the credits, you can spot She-Hulk holding up a mug that says "Avongers" as evidence during a case. This mug has been here since the first episode of She-Hulk , but now we know what Avongers references.
13. In the credits, we get a look at Pug's shoe collection, which he mentioned to Nikki earlier in the episode. I'll go through a few of the shoes you can spot, but the first big Easter egg is the Deadpool shoe right near Nikki's head. Deadpool is FINALLY and OFFICIALLY part of the MCU, and this is our first direct reference to him.
14. Now, you can also spot sneakers for what appear to be Wolverine and Cyclops, which is so extremely cool because this is yet ANOTHER tease that the X-Men will likely be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.
15. Then, we also can spot shoes for what appear to be The Thing, Hobgoblin, Nova, and Ghost Rider. Again, characters we haven't met in the MCU, but could very soon. Especially The Thing, who is part of the Fantastic Four. We did get a version of Ghost Rider in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., though.
16. As for shoes of MCU characters we already know and love, you can spot what appear to be shoes for Iron Man (of course), Captain America, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Moon Knight, Vision, and more.
Did you catch any other Easter eggs or cool details? Have a better theory for one mentioned above? Tell me everything in the comments below!
More She-Hulk Easter Eggs:
- 19 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 1 That Are Small And Funny, But You Might've Missed Them The First Time Nora Dominick · Aug. 18, 2022
- I Can't Stop Talking About How Much I Love Tatiana Maslany And "She-Hulk," So Here Are 20 Details I Spotted In Episode 2 Nora Dominick · Aug. 25, 2022
- 12 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 3 That Are Simply Great, But You Just Might've Missed Them Nora Dominick · Sept. 1, 2022
- 19 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 4 That Are Small, Great, And Just Subtle Enough That You Could've Missed Them Nora Dominick · Sept. 8, 2022
Comments / 0