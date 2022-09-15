Read full article on original website
Tennessee starts new fiscal year $130M above expectations in tax and fee collections
(The Center Square) — The total taxes collected by Tennessee in the first month of the new fiscal year continued last year’s increasing trend. Tennessee collected $1.5 billion in August, which was $130.5 million more than what was budgeted and $100.6 million more than what the state collected in August 2021, despite a moratorium on personal care and autocycle registrations.
Indiana House budget-writing panel has new leader
What likely will be Indiana's biggest and best-funded spending plan in its 207-year history will be managed next year in its early stages by a retired chemistry, physics and math teacher from central Indiana. State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, was named Friday by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, as the...
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
Governor appoints new judge to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a south-central Indiana judge to fill a judicial vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals. The Republican chief executive selected Morgan Superior Judge Peter Foley on Wednesday over the two other candidates recommended by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission to succeed retiring Judge Edward W. Najam Jr. on the state's 15-member appellate bench.
Georgia has an increasingly diverse electorate
ATLANTA — Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are working to mobilize a disengaged and diverse group of voters for the upcoming midterm elections that will determine not just leadership of the state government but could also once again decide control in Congress. The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent...
Governor Ivey announces Alabama’s August unemployment rate holds steady at 2.6%
At 2.6%. August’s rate is well below August 2021’s rate of 3.3%. August’s rate represents 58,958 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 59,359 in July and 74,505 in August 2021. “Alabama continues to maintain its record setting recovery with this month’s numbers,” said Governor Kay...
State Fire Marshal issues guidance ahead of new carbon monoxide alarm law change
BATON ROUGE, La. - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued guidance to the housing and real estate industry to assist them with preparing for an upcoming change in the law regarding the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes across Louisiana. During the 2022 Legislative Session, the State...
Research seeks ways to grow solar and crops together in the skeptical Corn Belt
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Acres of corn stand tall on both sides of a narrow country road in northwest Indiana. It’s late August and the corn is tasseling, its golden crown coated in dew droplets that are glinting off the morning summer sun. Then there is a different gleam on the horizon, one that’s brighter.
Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam
Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska will be lowered so that repairs can be done to the dam that forms it. The 320-acre lake sits immediately below Lake McConaughy and is known for its cold water and trout fishing. The Nebraska Public Power District and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation...
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
SC STATE TRUSTEES: President says more student housing is priority
The first priority for South Carolina State's new vice president of finance and operations/chief financial officer is working on how the university will acquire additional housing for a growing student population, SC State President Alexander Conyers told trustees on Thursday. The president delivered a report that included the introduction Dr....
