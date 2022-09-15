the highway patrol troopers deserve a raise, they don't have a easy job, and the way America is now days they should get more
Let me see the lawmakers go out in a ice storm in the middle of a blizzard or be called to the mall to stop a riot. Let anyone of you who thinks that they should not deserve a raise ride with them for a week and see what happens in the middle of the Winter. By the way usually 6 months out of the year here haha. They never know what they're coming up against when they go to a car will it be a gun will it be a shot gun will it be some nice little old lady, or will it'll be some kid with the authority complex that wants to give them c*** and beat them up. Let them lay on the side of the highway and change a tire for a lady & her kids while risking their lives by being possibly killed by a car. These men and women of the highway patrol in South Dakota deserve nothing but the best and they should be paid 30 to $40 an hour. They put their lives at risk every day that they put on that uniform and go out on the highway. They kiss their families goodbye & hope they return.
a $1.50 is a slap in the face.... they have very dangerous jobs and deserve more than that
