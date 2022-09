Rico Torres, Mixtli co-owner and chef, and Jose Ralat, Texas Monthly’s taco editor, will join Masa author Jorge Gaviria for a conversation about the history of masa. The event, “Masa: Then and Now,” is meant for foodies and non-foodies alike and will include a look at the importance of masa through the decades, as well as its use in San Antonio’s food scene right now. Hosted by UTSA Libraries and Masienda, which works to bring the heirloom nixtamalized corn that is stone ground to create masa dough into the U.S. food industry, the event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at UTSA’s Buena Vista Theater downtown. Gaviria will stick around after the on-stage conversation to sign copies of his book, Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple. Light bites are also being provided by Naco Mexican Eatery. Reserve tickets here.

