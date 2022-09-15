Read full article on original website
Bismack Biyombo Deletes Controversial Tweet In Which He Stated That The EuroBasket Final Is Between Spain And Africa
The 41st edition of the EuroBasket certainly hasn't disappointed us, as we have been treated to some thrilling action over the last two weeks or so. NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic put in some sensational performances, but none of them will be playing in the grand finale.
Soccer-French federation to review image rights agreement
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation said it will review its agreement on players' image rights following media reports that striker Kylian Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities.
