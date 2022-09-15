PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career, finishing with three total touchdowns as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Trying to prove he is the franchise QB for the Eagles in his second year, Hurts looked downright unstoppable from the opening drive. Hurts hit five receivers on 5-for-5 passing -- highlighted by a 19-yard strike to A.J. Brown -- and finished the drive himself with a 3-yard scoring run. In the opening win against Detroit, Hurts failed to complete a pass on five attempts and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs on the first drive of the game. Turn the ball over on downs?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO