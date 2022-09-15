ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

New shelters being made for homeless looking for homes

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless has been helping people who need homes by giving them shelter and showing them what they need to do to get into apartments and jobs. The shelter will expand soon to provide space for those close to finding housing...
WALLA WALLA, WA
102.7 KORD

Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake

It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Richland, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Tri-cities, WA
State
Idaho State
Richland, WA
Society
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
102.7 KORD

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Woman, “Angel”…

Pasco Police are asking for your assistance to identify the woman in the photos. Obviously, due to her arm artwork, law enforcement is referring to the woman as, "Angel." The woman is wanted for allegedly removing a mailbox from a home near 11th and Shoshone in Pasco. The incident took place Friday, September 9th.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Big Country News

Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Tor#Time Of Remembrance
KEPR

Sunflower Festival kicks off fall in Tri-Cities

Pasco Wash. — There are just five days until the official start of fall. Middleton Farms in Pasco is celebrating with their Sunflower Festival. There are over five-acres of beautiful sunflowers, and this year, they have added zinnia wildflowers to the fields as well. With multiple varieties of sunflowers...
PASCO, WA
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy