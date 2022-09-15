Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
'Triumph over tragedy.' Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
If you ask Gabe Scheel's teachers, they'll tell you he's just like every other kid in the classroom. He answers questions at lectures, interacts with his classmates and even gets the occasional peck on the cheek from a cute girl. "I love that he's happy to be there and learning,"...
nbcrightnow.com
New shelters being made for homeless looking for homes
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless has been helping people who need homes by giving them shelter and showing them what they need to do to get into apartments and jobs. The shelter will expand soon to provide space for those close to finding housing...
Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 16-17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Woman, “Angel”…
Pasco Police are asking for your assistance to identify the woman in the photos. Obviously, due to her arm artwork, law enforcement is referring to the woman as, "Angel." The woman is wanted for allegedly removing a mailbox from a home near 11th and Shoshone in Pasco. The incident took place Friday, September 9th.
UPDATE: Kennewick man arrested in Walla Walla homicide investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — UPDATE: The Walla Walla Police Department has released the name of the person who was arrested earlier Monday in regards to a homicide investigation. David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick was arrested on probable cause for murder in the first degree. Authorities responded to the 400 block of South 1st Avenue to an apartment. They found a...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Runaway Bull Busts Though Fence And Launches Poor Soul Into The Air At Pendleton Round-Up
Pendleton Round-Up Week is in full swing where rodeo fans have gathered in Pendleton, Oregon, to see some of the sport’s finest competitors. This year’s 112th Round-Up features bull riding, saddled and bareback bronc riding, mutton bustin’, fine shopping, and more. And it wouldn’t be rodeoing without...
KEPR
Sunflower Festival kicks off fall in Tri-Cities
Pasco Wash. — There are just five days until the official start of fall. Middleton Farms in Pasco is celebrating with their Sunflower Festival. There are over five-acres of beautiful sunflowers, and this year, they have added zinnia wildflowers to the fields as well. With multiple varieties of sunflowers...
Registration Now Open for Tri-Cities Most Popular Thanksgiving Tradition
Registration is NOW open for an annual Tri-Cities Tradition. The 2022 American Red Cross Turkey Trot is presented by Gesa Credit Union. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this year's event on Thursday, November 24th at Columbia Park in Kennewick. For the last two years,...
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Live Your Heartwarming Dream in a Priceless Palace in West Richland
It's always fun to look at local real estate and dream a little. If you're looking for the perfect masterpiece, it's here, in West Richland. You may want to get to THIS open house sooner than later. Everything about this 6 bedroom-4 bath home is stunning. From the great room to the main living space, the accents are tremendous in detail.
Get some ‘home inspo’ at the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash. — Maybe you’re in the market for a new home, or looking for some renovation for your current home – if that’s the case Jeff Losey said the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend is the place to be. “I am the type...
Listen to what some people don’t want you to hear at Tri-Cities banned book marathon
One issue was behind half of the top 10 attempts to ban books last year.
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Foodies set to re-open from fire at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex
KENNEWICK, Wash. — More than half a year after a massive blaze destroyed several businesses in Historic Downtown Kennewick, the iconic ‘Foodies‘ restaurant is returning in a new form at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex. According to a spokesperson for the City of Kennewick, the space at...
Occupied Kennewick apartment units struck by bullets
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three apartment units were struck by bullets Friday evening, Sept. 16. According to Kennewick Police Department, officers responded to the Kamiakin Apartments at 4711 West Metaline Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers arriving on scene found spent casings in the parking lot...
Faith | You can have a glorious life after death, but it’s your call
Part of living is facing the reality of death. But questions loom large when we consider our mortality. Lee Walter has answers.
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0