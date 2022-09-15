ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pate, Miller spar over elections and voting laws

JOHNSTON — Paul Pate, the Republican incumbent in the 2022 campaign to be Iowa’s statewide elections official, defended some of Iowa’s recently approved changes to state elections laws, while offering more of a shrug to others. Joel Miller, the Democratic challenger in the campaign, argued that some...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia has an increasingly diverse electorate

ATLANTA — Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are working to mobilize a disengaged and diverse group of voters for the upcoming midterm elections that will determine not just leadership of the state government but could also once again decide control in Congress. The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana House budget-writing panel has new leader

What likely will be Indiana's biggest and best-funded spending plan in its 207-year history will be managed next year in its early stages by a retired chemistry, physics and math teacher from central Indiana. State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, was named Friday by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, as the...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor appoints new judge to Indiana Court of Appeals

Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a south-central Indiana judge to fill a judicial vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals. The Republican chief executive selected Morgan Superior Judge Peter Foley on Wednesday over the two other candidates recommended by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission to succeed retiring Judge Edward W. Najam Jr. on the state's 15-member appellate bench.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
KPVI Newschannel 6

SC STATE TRUSTEES: President says more student housing is priority

The first priority for South Carolina State's new vice president of finance and operations/chief financial officer is working on how the university will acquire additional housing for a growing student population, SC State President Alexander Conyers told trustees on Thursday. The president delivered a report that included the introduction Dr....
COLLEGES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off

(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rise in serious injuries a concern for Nebraska child welfare, watchdog says

A state watchdog has raised concerns about an increase in serious injuries among children involved in Nebraska's child welfare system during the past year. But Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare Jennifer Carter said, in her latest annual report released Thursday, that the state has made improvements in dealing with two previous crises.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam

Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska will be lowered so that repairs can be done to the dam that forms it. The 320-acre lake sits immediately below Lake McConaughy and is known for its cold water and trout fishing. The Nebraska Public Power District and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy