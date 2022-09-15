Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pate, Miller spar over elections and voting laws
JOHNSTON — Paul Pate, the Republican incumbent in the 2022 campaign to be Iowa’s statewide elections official, defended some of Iowa’s recently approved changes to state elections laws, while offering more of a shrug to others. Joel Miller, the Democratic challenger in the campaign, argued that some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia has an increasingly diverse electorate
ATLANTA — Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are working to mobilize a disengaged and diverse group of voters for the upcoming midterm elections that will determine not just leadership of the state government but could also once again decide control in Congress. The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana House budget-writing panel has new leader
What likely will be Indiana's biggest and best-funded spending plan in its 207-year history will be managed next year in its early stages by a retired chemistry, physics and math teacher from central Indiana. State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, was named Friday by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, as the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor appoints new judge to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a south-central Indiana judge to fill a judicial vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals. The Republican chief executive selected Morgan Superior Judge Peter Foley on Wednesday over the two other candidates recommended by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission to succeed retiring Judge Edward W. Najam Jr. on the state's 15-member appellate bench.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Ivey announces Alabama’s August unemployment rate holds steady at 2.6%
At 2.6%. August’s rate is well below August 2021’s rate of 3.3%. August’s rate represents 58,958 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 59,359 in July and 74,505 in August 2021. “Alabama continues to maintain its record setting recovery with this month’s numbers,” said Governor Kay...
KPVI Newschannel 6
SC STATE TRUSTEES: President says more student housing is priority
The first priority for South Carolina State's new vice president of finance and operations/chief financial officer is working on how the university will acquire additional housing for a growing student population, SC State President Alexander Conyers told trustees on Thursday. The president delivered a report that included the introduction Dr....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rise in serious injuries a concern for Nebraska child welfare, watchdog says
A state watchdog has raised concerns about an increase in serious injuries among children involved in Nebraska's child welfare system during the past year. But Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare Jennifer Carter said, in her latest annual report released Thursday, that the state has made improvements in dealing with two previous crises.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam
Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska will be lowered so that repairs can be done to the dam that forms it. The 320-acre lake sits immediately below Lake McConaughy and is known for its cold water and trout fishing. The Nebraska Public Power District and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation...
Comments / 0